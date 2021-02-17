BOONE — The Mast General Store Be a Sweetheart campaign raised enough funds so far to provide more than 9,000 meals to food security partners throughout the state.
The Be a Sweetheart campaign raised money from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14 with Mast General Store donating $1 for every pound of candy sold at their stores in person or online. The store is still raising money through the end of February.
Mast General Store works with seven organizations from Boone to Roanoke that help people who are food insecure. In Boone, Mast General Store works with the Hunger and Health Coalition.
“This year, we are doing a round up for the entire month, so our guests’ spare change will be added in, as will the totals from the change jars that are sitting at all registers, for one donation at the end of the month,” said Sheri Moretz, a spokesperson for the store.
Last year, Moretz said the store included any donations from guests who chose to round up their purchase on the two days of the Be a Sweetheart campaign.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount of candy purchased in the store was slightly down since the store is limiting the number of people to 50 percent of its normal capacity.
“Overall, though, we are excited about the success of Be a Sweetheart and our Round Up 4 a Cause program because we are extending a helping hand to our food security partners, not just here in the High Country but in all our communities,” Moretz said. “We are thankful that our customers and guests are opening their hearts to make donations when asked at the register.”
Along with the Hunger and Health Coalition, Mast General Store works with
- MANNA FoodBank (Waynesville, Hendersonville, and Asheville)
- Loaves & Fishes (Greenville)
- Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee (Knoxville)
- Harvest Hope (Columbia)
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina (Winston-Salem)
- Feeding Southwest Virginia (Roanoke)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.