WATAUGA – Feb. 12 and 13, a sweet gift for a sweetheart will also benefit the good works of the Hunger and Health Coalition. For each pound of candy purchased on these two days, the Mast General Stores in Boone and Valle Crucis will make a $1 donation to put food on the tables of their neighbors.
There are many legends pertaining to how Valentine’s Day came to be. No matter which one someone subscribes to, it is clear that St. Valentine had a giving and empathetic heart.
Mast Store supports the Hunger and Health Coalition in many ways throughout the year.
“Making sure everyone has enough to eat sets the table for success in our communities,” said Lisa Cooper, president of the Mast Store. “That’s one of the reasons why we partner with food security groups wherever we have a store.”
The Hunger and Health Coalition turns every donation into so much more. Each dollar provides $5 in food value. With their network purchasing power and the generous donations of staple canned goods, fresh produce and foods rescued from local restaurants and grocery stores, $1 becomes three or more meals.
If a community member is shopping at the store Feb. 7-14, they can round up their purchase to the next dollar to make a donation directly to the Hunger Coalition.
A sweetheart will appreciate the thoughtfulness, and so will those enjoying a hearty meal the purchase will help to provide. To learn more about the Hunger and Health Coalition and how you can help by donating or volunteering your time, visit their website at HungerandHealthCoalition.com.
Mast Store is also supporting food security partners in its other home communities, including MANNA FoodBank, Loaves & Fishes Greenville, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, Harvest Hope, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina and Feeding Southwest Virginia.
