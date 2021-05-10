Mary Yates Moretz, 89, of Wade Moretz Road, Deep Gap, N.C., passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021.
Born September 9, 1931 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Barthella Dennis and Molly Brown Yates. Mrs. Moretz loved her Lord Jesus Christ, loved her family beyond measure, and she cherished her church family at Bethany Lutheran Church. According to her children, Mary was a strong, soft spoken lady who said what she meant but was the best mother anyone could ever have. She enjoyed tending to all the family needs, from cooking meals and tending to the farm to holding and nurturing all the grand babies. Mary endured life's hardships without complaint and always with grace.
She is survived by her daughters, Phyllis Remkus and husband, Mike, of Concord and Lois Walker and husband, Charlie, of Boone; sons, Dennis James Moretz and wife, Cheryl, of Linville, and Ernest Wade Moretz and wife, Peri, of Deep Gap; daughter-in-law, Sandy Moretz of Boone; 14 grandchildren, Ryan Remkus, Audrey Benson and husband, Michael; Robert Walker and wife, Melanie, and Gregory and Erika Walker: Jason Moretz, Anna Moretz Wilson and husband, Jason and Stefanie Muise: Scott Moretz and wife, Sydney, Samantha Banks and husband, Marc, and Megan Hudson and husband, Brandon; and Amber Moretz and Matthew Moretz and wife, Kendall; 10 great-grandchildren, Olivia and Abigail Benson; Shaylyn and Haydyn Walker: Jesse Ray; Juliet Banks, Abigail and Michael Hudson: and Madyson and Noble Moretz; sisters, Verdie Broyhill of Mountain City, TN, Susie Townsend and husband, Denver of Lenoir and Martha Reece and husband, Johnny, of Boone; and brother, Claude Yates of Lenoir; She was preceded in death by her husband, E. Wade Moretz; son, Charles Michael Moretz; two brothers, Grady and Burl Tommy Yates; and three sisters, Flossie Broyhill, Betty Townsend and Ruth Hayes.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, May 11, at 2 p.m., at Bethany Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Laura Weant and the Rev. Jeff McClain. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. The family requests those attending to please wear a mask and observe social distancing.
At other times, the family will be at the home of Ernest Moretz, 678 Wade Moretz Road in Deep Gap.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 1030 Big Hill Road, Boone, NC 28607 or to the Ebenezer Children Christian Home, 1006 Byrd Ridge Rd., North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Moretz family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.