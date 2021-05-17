Mrs. Mary Sherrill Wellborn, 81, of Wilkesboro, N.C., wife of Rev. Sherrill Wellborn passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Fishing Creek Arbor Baptist Church. Entombment were held at Scenic Memorials Gardens Mausoleum.
Mrs. Wellborn was born April 29, 1940 in Watauga County to Tony and Ruby Trivette Sherrill. She was a member of Lewis Fork Baptist Church. Mary owned and operated a Beauty Salon for four years. She worked for the Wilkes County School System at Mt. Pleasant Elementary School as a Teacher Assistant retiring after 25 years of service.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Bolick; a nephew, Bobby Wellborn.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. Sherrill Wellborn of the home; a son, Rev. David Wellborn and wife, Chasidi, of North Wilkesboro; two grandchildren, McKenna Wellborn Brown and husband, Andrew, of Bermuda Run, Nathanial David Wellborn of Fort Benning, GA; and three nieces and two nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 6165 Price Road, Moravian Falls, NC 28654.
Online condolences may be made to www.reinssturdivant.com.
