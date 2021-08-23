Peacefully on Sunday, August 8, 2021, Mary Lea (Moretz) McGoogan, 82, of Saint Augustine, FL went to meet her Savior.
She was born in Boone, N.C., and was the youngest child of Arlie and Alice Moretz. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years Billy McGoogan and by her parents and her sister, Olive (Leo) Falls and two brothers, Milton (Evelyn) Moretz and Elmo (Ginny-not deceased) Moretz. Mary is survived by her daughters Cora (Paul Crompton) and Polly MacKay, both of Saint Augustine, FL. She loved her grandchildren Patrick MacKay and Michael (Emily) MacKay and her great grandchildren, Jackson and Julia.
Mary is also survived by two sisters-in-law: Elizabeth Wright and Estelle Daniels, both of N. Myrtle Beach, S.C. Mary is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Each one was special to her.
Mary earned her Bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State. She became an elementary school teacher in North Carolina. Due to a transfer, the family moved to Bowie, Maryland, where Mary earned her Master’s degree and finished her (30+ year) teaching career as a Science specialist and coordinator. Along with her husband, Mary also helped to bring Christ to hundreds of children by teaching 5th grade Sunday school at Christian Community Presbyterian Church in Bowie, MD for nearly a decade.
Mary loved to entertain, travel and play bridge. She was a child of God and played the piano for her home church in Boone, N.C.
Mary was a loving wife, mother and caregiver, a gracious hostess, and supportive friend.
As much as Mary enjoyed flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity instead in her name.
