Mary Kennon Sanders Parsons passed away peacefully May 24, 2022 with family at her side at Aldersgate Retirement Community where she had resided the past several years.
Born in 1925, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the only child of Ruth Wynn and David Duncan Sanders. Making their homes in Spartanburg, Nashville and Charleston throughout her childhood, Mary made friends in all locations all the while remaining as close as she could to her 25 first cousins whom she adored and considered her siblings her entire life; she was the last of these cousins to pass away.
Mary was graduated from Spartanburg High School, attended Converse College and was graduated from The University of South Carolina with an AB in Education. She met Harry Parsons, a WWII vet, in Spartanburg where he was completing his college education interrupted by the war at Wofford College. They married there in 1945, & enjoyed a long, happy marriage of over 62 years. Harry pre-deceased her in 2010.
They began married life in Nashville where Harry furthered his education and Mary worked in the Vanderbilt Hospital; yes, she learned quite a bit about medicine from that experience from which the entire family benefitted over the years to come! After completing his graduate degree there, they began their career of over forty years with Celanese; Harry being the employee & Mary being the wife equally loyal to the company to which a commitment had been made. They first lived in Rock Hill where their three children were born, later in Shelby, Charlotte & Mexico City before returning to the Celanese Charlotte office. After Harry’s retirement, they made their home primarily in Blowing Rock where she continued to enjoy family, friends, gardening, their church and their kitty cat, all of which she loved and enjoyed throughout her life.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Page; son, David; son, Rick, and wife, Beth; grandchildren, Mary Morgan and husband, Bysshe; Wynn and husband, Andrew; Houston and Kennon and great-grandsons, Robert Benjamin ‘Bear’ and Hugo Harrison. She will be forever loved and greatly missed by all.
Burial will be private for the family with a celebration of Mary’s life held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Time Out Youth, 3800 Monroe Road, Charlotte NC, 28205; Humane Society of Charlotte, 1348 Parker Drive, Charlotte, NC, 28208; Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church, PO Box 393, Blowing Rock, NC, 28605 or an organization of your choice.
Special thanks go to the staff members in the Cuthbertson Memory Village at Aldersgate Retirement Community who offered & delivered outstanding services & care to her during her time there & to the many friends & family members who have stayed in touch with her these past years; she loves you each & everyone.
Online condolences may be offered at cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.