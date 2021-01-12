Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Wheeling Klutz of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away early Sunday morning, January 3, 2021 at Northeast Medical center Gainesville, Georgia.
She was born August 27, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late Edgar Vernon "Buck" Wheeling and Edna Ward Wheeling. Betty retired to Dahlonega after a long and successful career with AT&T. She traveled widely and enjoyed shopping and collecting antiques.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Emma Elizabeth Klutz of Coral Springs, Florida; her son, Larry Martin Klutz and wif,e Trinidad; grandsons, Trevor Dean and Rhue Klutz, all of Vero Beach Florida; and her long time companion, Julian Pappas of Dahlonega.
No services are planned at this time, but a Celebration of the Life of Mary Elizabeth Wheeling Klutz will be held in the near future.
