Mary Diane Brown Ruble passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 4, 2021.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 12, 1944 to the late Stanley and Bernice Brown. Mary worked for 33 years at ASU Library and over 25 years at Mount Vernon Baptist Church Nursery. Mary was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Mary was a strong and driven single mother providing for her children and completing her education at ASU while working full-time and several part-time jobs. Mary was also a mother to many fur babies that randomly showed upon her doorstep. After a diagnosis of breast cancer in 1994, Mary became very involved with Relay for Life and was a captain of her team, Metamorphosis. Mary opened her home to anyone needing shelter and made many lifelong friends doing so. Always thinking of other and never missing a birthday or important day in the lives of those she cherished.
Those left to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy are daughter, Melissa Harmon (Gary); and son, Matthew Ruble; grandchildren, Zachary Parrish, Madison Parrish (Collin), Hunter Harmon, Megan Harmon and David Harmon (Kaya). She is also survived by her bonus children, Donald Ray, David Graham (Regina) and their children Evan, Abby and Alyssa; great grandchildren, Tanna and Arya; one sister, Karen Brown and daughter, Lori.
In keeping with Mary’s wishes there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1837, Boone, NC 28607 or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100-B, Boone, NC 28607 or to the Ronald McDonald House, 419 South Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Online condolences may be shared with the Ruble family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Ruble family.
