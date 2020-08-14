Mary "Blanda" Greene, 77, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her home on Beaver Dam Road.
Blanda was born on March 10, 1943 to the late Auther Clay Robinson and Mae Norris Robinson. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Adam Greer.
Blanda was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting, cooking, and working in her flowers. She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 57 years, Edwin Don Greene; daughter, Tammy Greene of Mtn. City; son, Ritchie Greene and wife, Carol of Mtn. City; brother, Charles Robinson of Vilas, NC; sister, Glenna Everett and husband, Forrest, of Vilas, NC; grandson, Ritchie Vaughn Greene of Mtn. City; granddaughters, Sandy Eggers of Zionville, NC, Summer Young and husband, Jeff, of Mtn. City, Heather Gillam and husband, Zack, of Mtn. City, Casey Ham; special grandsons, Michael Reece, Jason Eggers; step-grandchildren, Justin Arnold, Derrick Arnold; great grandchildren, Emily Eggers, Carson Eggers, Amberlynn Reece, Shelby Reece, Troy Reece, Quinn Reece, Sammy Gillam, Phillip Gillam, Dean Ham; brothers and sisters in laws, Gale Greene of Zionville, NC, Junior Greene and wife, Audry, of Vilas, NC, and Gerald Greene and wife, Karren, of Vilas, NC; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Beaver Dam Baptist Church with Preacher Keith Brown, Preacher Michael Greene, and Preacher Ethan Greene officiating. Graveside service and burial will immediately follow at the Robinson Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mike Everett, Gary Trivett, Aaron Greene, Garrett Adams, Michael Reece, and Lynn Dollar. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robinson Family Cemetery, c/o Charles Robinson, 5560 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, NC 28692.
At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 4331 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, NC 28692.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Mary Blanda Greene has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.
