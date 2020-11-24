Mary Alice Brown Stamey, 87, of Hickory, N.C., passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 after a brief stay at Brian Center Viewmont.
Born May 23, 1933 in Watauga County she was the daughter of the late Roby (Hub) Brown and Duluth Lawrence Brown. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, William Bill Brown; and four sisters, Betty Levering, Grace Laxton, Johnsie Wallen, and Jessie Pearl Brown(infant).
Mary spent most of her life caring for and raising her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed cooking for her family and especially cooking for their birthday and special occasions. Mary was strong willed, but very loving to those who meant the world to her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Virginia Hall and husband Jimmy of Granite Falls, brother, Rom Brown and wife Brenda of Hickory, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
There will be a private service held by the family. Burial will be at Mt. Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Boone, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
On-line condolences may be sent to bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Mrs. Stamey.
