Mark Waitsel Hodges passed away at home in Osprey, Florida on May 3, 2022. He was 84.
Mark was a proud Boone, NC native with deep roots in the town dating back to the early 1800’s. He loved Boone and cherished his lifelong friends there. He was a loyal husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Mark served honorably in the United States Army and was as honest a man as you could hope to know.
Until his final day, Mark did his best to find the humor in life. He was always quick with a joke, a witty comment (occasionally inappropriate), and a contagious laugh. His friends often referred to him as “Top Notch” because that was his lifelong answer to the question, “How are you, Mark?”
Mark adored his wife, Dottie, and valued his family and friends as the real treasures of life. He believed in God and took no one for granted. He was simply a good human being at his core.
Mark was the son of the late Russell and Fay Hodges of Boone. He is survived by his wife, Dottie, and their four children, Mitzi (husband, Bob, and children, Daniel & Emily), Tina (Daughter, Linzy), Carl (wife, Julie, and sons, Aron & Eli) & Shawn (wife, Jeanine, and sons, Aiden & Luke). Mark was predeceased by his two older brothers, Russell D Hodges, Jr. (wife, Kat) and Greer Hodges.
There will be a celebration of Mark’s life in Boone, NC at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Boone.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Code of Vets (https://www.codeofvets.com/), a non profit organization that allocates over 95% of all donations directly to veterans in need of assistance.
