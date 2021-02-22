Mark Edward Patterson, 60, passed away February 7, 2021.
He was a resident of Linville, NC, and a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Boone. He was preceded by his father, Horace Shelton, Sr. of Jefferson, and followed in death by his brother, John, of Charlotte, on February 11, 2021.
He is survived by his mother, Peggy Rasberry Patterson, of Charlotte; his brother, Shelton, Jr. of Jefferson; children, Myra of Memphis, TN, Denver and wife Elizabeth of Brevard, NC, and Jessica Courtney of Sanford, FL; and grandchildren, Skyler, Landen, and Brooke Courtney of Sorrento, FL, as well as his girlfriend Lindi Jo Rettig (aka Lindi Hall) of Linville, NC.
Mark was born on January 28, 1961 in Monroe, N.C. An active and gregarious child, he enjoyed sports and music. He loved to sing in church, and started playing the guitar at age eight. He played football at South Mecklenburg High School before graduating in 1979 from Glade Valley High School in Sparta, where he played soccer, studied art and music, and became a more avid outdoorsman.
In 1980 he married Nora Kapp of Lexington, NC, and their daughter, Myra, was born in 1981. He lived in Deep Gap and Banner Elk before moving to Charlotte where he married Jayne Rosola in 1988. Their daughter, Jessica, was born in 1987, followed by their son, Denver, in 1993, the same year they returned to the mountains, living in Boone and then Sugar Grove.
Mark was a talented builder with a passion for precision that made his work impeccably straight, square and solid. He detested mediocre craftsmanship and would settle for nothing short of perfection. Although for the past two decades he specialized in footers, as a carpenter, he was an artist who could realize even the most unlikely design concepts with ease and functionality. He had a thorough understanding of the physical world and was also skilled in auto mechanics. Possessed of ample survival skills, he was extraordinarily resourceful in a wide variety of circumstances.
His vast creativity and sensitivity combined with his penchant for perfectionism made him a remarkable musician who played and sang with grace and accuracy as well as sincere emotion, allowing for many magical, spontaneous and synchronistic musical moments. In the 1980s and 90s he competed in fiddlers conventions as a guitarist and double-bassist with various bands, one of which scored in the top ten for Old Time bands at Fiddlers Grove. His recent musical projects have included duo Late and Shady and collaborations with his girlfriend Lindi.
Mark was a devoted member of the Boone Moose Lodge, where he held a variety of leadership positions including Governor, Administrator, and President of the Wenoca Council of Higher Degrees. Along with his dedication to the lodge, he loved attending Appalachian State football games and riding his motorcycle with the Moose Riders.
Mark will be dearly missed and remembered fondly by many as a free spirit who lived life to the fullest and loved to have a good time.
The family will hold a memorial party in honor of Mark at a time when large gatherings are safer for everyone. In lieu of flowers, donations for his memorial service can be made via go fund me at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-family-of-mark-patterson-pay-for-memorial
