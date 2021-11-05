Marian Lenoir Stevenson Lisk Greeno, 90, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.
Marian was born in St. Paul’s, Robeson County, NC on December 15, 1930 to the late Charles and Lucille Johnson Stevenson.
Marian (Memaw) was a homemaker and an excellent cook who found great pleasure in preparing meals for her family. A lifelong animal lover, Marian enjoyed caring for her numerous pets that she had over the years. Perhaps her greatest joy was doting on her grandson Ean, who was the light of her life.
She is survived by one son, Kenneth Lisk and wife Mariette of Boone, NC; one grandson Ean B. Lisk attending graduate school at ETSU in Johnson City, TN; one brother Charles V. Stevenson of Okeechobee, FL; two sisters Peggy Pollock and husband Pete of Carlsbad, CA and Ann Cave of Stevensville, MD.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edmond “Ed” Baxter Lisk, Jr. and her second husband, Milo “Red” Greeno, four sisters, Juanita, Ruth, Edith, and Janice. The family would very much like to recognize Marian’s special neighbors, Carl and Jewell Lewis who always looked out for Mom.
A family gathering will be held graveside at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. The family respectfully requests no flowers or food.
Online condolences may be sent to the Greeno family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.