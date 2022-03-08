Maria Danielle Beuttel-Venable went to be with her Lord and Savior on, Saturday, February 26, 2022, in Johnson City, TN. Born September 25, 2001, in Boone N.C.
Maria is survived by Father David Venable; Mother and Step-Father, Cindy and John Beuttel. Boyfriend and "My Future" Jessie Campbell; grandmothers, Sheila Dotson and Evelyn Venable; uncles, Will Dotson, Eddie Lopez, Steve Beuttel, and Mike Beuttel; aunts, Dawn Boyter, Daphne Genberg, Patsy Brown, Terri Beuttel and Heather Lopez; godparents, Joe and Stephanie Fields.
Maria was preceded in death by her brother, Jacob Davison; step-sister, Lauren Beuttel and her grandfathers, Bill Dotson, Hubert Venable, and Edward Lopez.
Maria was full of love and compassion for all. She was an incredible artist, gifted in multiple art media, Maria also enjoyed the outdoors and being in the midst of wildlife, especially hunting for hermit crabs and shells on the beach. Maria also loved watching animated movies, in the company of her beloved cats, Ace, Dexter and Rebel.
Maria touched many lives and was loved and adored by all who knew her. "Naked I came from my mother's womb and naked I will depart. The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; may the name of the Lord be praised" Job 1:21
Donations can be made in her name, to the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 North Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Venable family. (423) 610-7171
