Marbeth Winkler Fidler of Boone, North Carolina, died at age 94 on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone, NC.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Fidler, age 95, on October 7, 2019. She is survived by her older sister, Carolyn Congleton in Barbourville, KY, and by four children: Donald in Morgantown, WV; Perry in Boone, NC; Mark in Granite Bay, CA; and Beth in Matthews, NC. She is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was born Marbeth Louise Winkler on May 25, 1927 to William Ralph Winkler and Effie Vance Winkler in Boone, NC. The first few years, she grew up in a home on Howard Street in Boone and then in the home her parents built in 1933 on Blowing Rock Road, spending many winters in Coral Gables, FL. She attended Appalachian Elementary School and Appalachian High School in Boone, and attended college classes at Eastern Kentucky in Richmond, KY and at Appalachian State Teachers College (ASTC) in Boone.
On December 20, 1947, Marbeth married Carl Fidler of Cornelius, NC, after he returned from being a medic in World War Two. Carl completed his interrupted education at Appalachian State Teachers College in Boone, NC, majoring in education and playing first-string basketball for ASTC. The couple settled in Boone and built a home on Blowing Rock Road across from Marbeth’s parents.
Mr. Fidler became principal at Cove Creek Elementary School, later principal at Cove Creek High School, and finally vice-principal at Watauga High School. Carl also managed the summer outdoor drama “Horn in the West” in Boone, and in 1962 he and Marbeth built and managed the Plaza Motel on Blowing Rock Road. In 1970 they built a new home on Hemlock Drive off
Stadium Drive above Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Marbeth grew up worshipping with her family at the First Baptist Church of Boone on King Street, and after marrying Carl, joined him in worshipping at the neighboring Boone Methodist Church. Carl and Marbeth were very active in supporting the Methodist Church, later to become the Boone United Methodist Church. Marbeth was in charge of managing the nursery and both Marbeth and Carl served on various church boards. When the church burned in July 1981, Carl and Marbeth were active in rebuilding the church at the King Street location and in 1992 building a new church in the Perkinsville area of Boone on New Market Boulevard.
In March 2019, Carl and Marbeth moved into Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living. Carl died in October 2019. Carl and Marbeth had been happily married for 72 years, nurturing and providing amazing lives for their children while endlessly enriching their community.
Funeral services for Marbeth Fidler will be conducted Sunday afternoon, April 10, 2022 at 2 o’clock at Boone United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Jeff McClain and Rev. Vern Collins.
The family suggests memorials may be directed to Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Market Blvd., Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Fidler family.
