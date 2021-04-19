BOONE, N.C. — App State men's basketball head coach Dustin Kerns has announced the signing of Christopher Mantis (Lowell, Ind./Lowell) to the program.
Christopher Mantis | 6-7 | 185 | Lowell, Ind./Lowell
In four seasons at Lowell High School in Lowell, Ind., Mantis is the school's all-time leader in scoring with 1,949 points and rebounds with 814. He is a four-time all-conference honoree, a McDonald's All-American nominee and a NCAA Academy attendee. During his senior season, Mantis shot 56 percent from the field and averaged 28 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists. He poured in a career-high and school record 53 points on Feb. 23 and earned IBCA Player of the Week honors for his efforts. Mantis was named First Team All-Area by the Post Tribune this season and First Team All-State by Hoosier Basketball Magazine. Last season, Mantis was named an Indiana Junior All-Star and IBCA Large School All-State. Off the court, he was tabbed as First Team Academic All-State and was also given the Team Leadership and Sportsmanship Award.
Kerns on Mantis: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Christopher Mantis to the Mountaineer family. He is an absolute great fit all around and leaves Lowell High School in Indiana as the all-time leading scorer with 1,949 points, while garnering several other accolades along the way. His family includes Annette and Troy Huseman, brother Nicholas Mantis and father Angelo Mantis. He has been prepared well by both Joe Delgado at Lowell High School and Michael Weinstein in AAU with Fundamental U. Christopher is a complete basketball player and is first and foremost an exceptional person, a fierce competitor and the ultimate teammate. There is no question his best basketball is ahead of him. Mountaineer nation, please join us in welcoming Christopher and his family to the App State family."
Mantis joins Terence Harcum as 2021 signees for the Mountaineers.
App State captured the program's first Sun Belt Tournament title in 2020-21 and punched the program's first ticket to the NCAA Tournament in 21 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.