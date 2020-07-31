Mamie Trivette, 95, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home
Mamie is survived by her daughters, Donna Combs, Marsha Moran and Julia Trivette; her sisters, Edith Sylvester and Frankie Greene; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She is preceeded in death by her husband, Willard Trivette; her parents, Ethel Gragg Teams and B.G. Teams; and her brother, Glenn Teams.
