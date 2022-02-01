Mae Distefano, 100 of Deerfield Ridge, Boone, N.C., passed away peacefully on January 17, 2022.
Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Distefano; her parents, Noah and Rose Bentley; her daughter, Janet Wilson; and all five of her siblings, Elbert, Elijah and Henry Bentley and her two sisters, Lib and Wilma.
Mae was a member of the Greenway Baptist Church and believed in the power of prayer, honesty and love. She was a true disciple through example and she had a God-given wisdom she was never aware of and helped people in their challenging times. Mae never met a stranger and enjoyed good conversation and was always open and welcoming to family, friends and visitors. She also loved to make people laugh.
She is survived by her daughter, Alice Wilson; son, Ronnie Wilson and his wife, Karma; two grandsons, Brad Wilson and his wife, Kristin, and Bryan Wilson and his wife, Ashly. She also had three great-grandchildren, Tate, Ila and Everett. Our family was truly blessed to have had this sweet, gentle, loving woman as our Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared with Mae’s family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Distefano family.
