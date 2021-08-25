Lynn “Mimi” Cash, 65, of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at her home in Blowing Rock.
Born July 9, 1956, in Gainesville, Georgia, she was the daughter of Edna Duggins Golding Buff of Morganton and the late John Cabot Golding.
Lynn was a graduate of ASU with a degree in Business Management and quickly fell in love with the High Country and made it her home. She had a passion for health and fitness and will be remembered by many as a devoted personal trainer and fitness instructor. She was an avid gardener who loved flowers, sunshine and playing outside with her grandchildren. Many will remember her compassionate spirit and joy and love for her family and community. She was never without a smile or kind word.
Other than her mother, she is survived by her three children, son, Josh Cash, and wife Jenna of Blowing Rock; daughters, Jenny Cash Bryk of Boone and Jamie Cash Glover and husband Sam of Blowing Rock. She is also survived by her children’s father, Mike Cash of Vilas; two sisters, Sandy Bolick, and husband Clay of High Point; Angela Golding of Morganton and brother, John “Jay” Cabot Golding, Jr. of Summerfield, N.C. Also surviving are Mimi’s precious grandchildren, Lucas, Lainey, Davis, Cora, Adah, Michael, Miriam, Susannah, Elisabeth, Emma, and Charlie.
Other than her father, she is also preceded in death by her stepfather, Bill Buff.
A private Graveside Service was conducted at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.
The family respectfully requests memorials be made to the Hospitality House, the Watauga Humane Society, and Hebron Colony Ministries.
Online condolences may be sent to the Cash Family at www.hamptonfuneralservicenc.com
Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.
