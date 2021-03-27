RALEIGH – Multi-platinum country music artist and North Carolina native Luke Combs is calling upon North Carolinians to keep the state beautiful and keep litter off roadways in a PSA for the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
“We are from one of the most beautiful places in the world, and we need to do our part to help keep it that way,” Combs, who attended Appalachian State, said in the PSA he recorded for NCDOT.
“We appreciate Luke volunteering his time to help spread the word,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “Litter is an issue that affects everyone, and we need everyone’s help to stop it.”
Under North Carolina's anti-littering law, individuals may be fined and face community service for intentionally and unintentionally littering.
According to NCDOT, intentional littering in the amount of 15 pounds or less is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $250 to $1,000 and up to 24 hours of community service.
Unintentional littering in the amount of 15 pounds or less is an infraction punishable by a fine of up to $100 and up to 12 hours of community service.
North Carolinians who want to help keep roads clean can volunteer for the upcoming Spring Litter Sweep from April 10-24.
The litter sweep is a biannual statewide roadside litter removal initiative. Residents throughout the state participate in local efforts to help clean up North Carolina's roadways. In addition to volunteers, NCDOT maintenance crews devote one week of their time to pick up litter and collect orange bags placed on the roadsides by volunteer pickups.
Volunteers will be provided with trash bags, gloves and safety vests from local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard offices.
NCDOT stated people can can do their part to stop litter by:
- Securing their loads before driving. Unsecured trash can fly from a vehicle and end up as roadside litter.
- Holding onto trash until it can be disposed of properly. Keep a litter bag in a vehicle so it can be properly disposed of later.
- Recycling when possible.
More information on roadside litter can be found at www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/environmental/litter-management/Pages/default.aspx.
