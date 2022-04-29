LTC William (Bill) Russell Wirth II (retired), 90, of Bryan Texas passed away at home on March 30, 2022.
He was born in Albany NY September 26, 1931. He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Syracuse University where he met and married Marjorie Ann Coolidge of Cortland New York. During his time at Syracuse, he was a member ROTC and joined the Air Force after completing his education in July of 1954. Bill and Marjorie married on August 28th that same year.
Bill decided to make the military his career. During his 22 years he flew primarily on B-52s, B-58s and AC-130 Spectre Gunships as a navigator and/or electronic warfare officer. During his tour in Southeast Asia with the 16th SOS Ubon Thailand 1970-1971, he was awarded his first Distinguished Flying Cross eventually with Eleven Oak Leaf Clusters.
When his crew qualified for their first Distinguished Flying Cross, word had it that only the officers would be awarded the DFC; NCOs and airmen would receive the Air Medal. This crew was one of the most successful during their tour and the officers campaigned loud and long for each member to receive the DFC. Their voices were heard, and the total crew concept prevailed from then on. The crew flew 113 missions together and twelve of those mission qualified for the DFC. The criteria included the number of enemy trucks destroyed, fires and explosions caused, as well as adverse flight conditions and hostile ground fire. They were so successful that at one point the bomb damage assessment was challenged for being too good. Major Wirth’s detailed explanation on his successful interpretation of the infrared imaging was so informative that he was added to the commander of the Seventh Air Force General Lucius Clay’s briefing team to travel to Hawaii and Washington D.C. to brief CINCPAC, the Joint Chiefs, the President’s scientific advisor, the Commander of Air Research and Development and every general and department head who had time available.
After returning from Southeast Asia, Bill was the Information Officer at Little Rock AFB. His last posting before retirement in 1978 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel was a two-year tour at Elmendorf Air Force base as the Information Officer for the Alaskan Air Command.
Bill and Marjorie chose Blowing Rock North Carolina near the Blue Ridge Parkway as their retirement home. Bill started his own advertising specialty business, and both worked for Heritage Publishing Company. Looking for a service opportunity, Bill soon joined the Boone Kiwanis club. He quickly rose through the ranks both at his local club and the Carolina District which encompassed both North and South Carolina.
Bill was a formidable Kiwanis Club Builder during the 1990's having helped organize over 24 Kiwanis Clubs during his year as Carolina Governor in the 1992-93 as well as many others before and after his tenure. There are not many people in the world who can boast of building 24 clubs in their entire lifetime....and he did it in one year.
Bill was District Secretary for five years from 1994 - 1999. During those years, he helped organize the world's largest Kiwanis Club Meeting in Winston-Salem. This meeting was instrumental in the Carolinas contributing over a million dollars to Kiwanis International's Iodine Deficiency Disorder (IDD) Campaign in partnership with UNICEF. Learning that only a nickel was needed to change the life of a child by reducing their risk of being born with mental retardation, Kiwanis agreed to raising the money necessary to iodize the world's salt. The Carolinas became a beacon of light to other Kiwanis Districts to encourage to raise the money necessary to end this disorder throughout the world. By the end of the campaign Kiwanis International had raised the world's IQ by 20 points and it was in no small part to Bill's focus in the Carolinas. Without his guidance, many might have believed it could not be accomplished and quit trying.
Bill was proceeded in death by Marjorie his wife of sixty years, his parents William Russell Wirth and Anna Mae Lang Wirth Smith and his beloved stepfather Nelson A. Smith. He is survived by his daughter Tracy Frank and her husband Greg of Bryan Texas and his son Rusty Wirth of Franklinton Louisiana along with grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined by the cemetery (currently estimated at 59 weeks). In memory, please consider making a contribution to one of the following organizations or a favorite charity of your own.
Aggieland Pets With A Purpose
PO Box 10941
College Station, TX 77842
Carolinas District Kiwanis Foundation
c/o Stan Perry, Secretary/Treasurer
PMB 321
10120 Two Notch Rd., Suite 2
Columbia, SC 29223
