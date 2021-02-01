Lt. Col. (Ret.) John Banner Horton, beloved husband of 60 years to Mrs. Selma Horton, entered into rest on January 24, 2021 at University Hospital.
He was born in Boone, North Carolina, on December 3, 1934, and was the son of the late John and Sarah Horton. He graduated from Cove Creek High School in 1953, and then from Wake Forest University in 1957. He later went on to receive his Masters Degree from Clemson University in 1972.
He served in the U.S. Army for 21 years doing tours in Germany, Taiwan, and 2 tours in Vietnam. He was a member of the Augusta Chapter of MOAA. He was an avid golfer and was a member of Forrest Hill Senior Golfing Group. He also loved to camp, belonging to the Holiday Rambler Camping Club both nationally and locally. He was also an active member of the Special Military, Retired Travel Club, the Tri State Rebels, and a member of FMCA.
He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and his grandsons and great grandsons were the joy of his life.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, William D. Horton, of Gastonia, N.C. In addition to his wife he was survived by his son, John Horton, and wife Wylene of Martinez GA; his daughter, Dr. Lynn Horton Simmons, and husband, Jeff of Evans GA; three grandsons, Zachary Simmons, and wife, Katelyn, of Grovetown GA, Taylor Horton and wife, Lauren, of Grovetown GA, and Cole Horton of Martinez GA; great grandsons, Thomas and Luke Horton of Grovetown GA, Tyler Simmons of Grovetown GA; Sister in Law Judy Horton of Gastonia, NC., and two nieces and one nephew.
Interment will be at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors accorded at the gravesite. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Cove Creek High School Preservation, P.O. Box 344, Sugar Grove NC 28607, or to The Shriner's Children's Hospital, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa Fl., 33607. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747. Please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
