Lori Ann Eckard, 55, of Banner Elk, N.C., unexpectedly passed away peacefully at her home on December 14, 2020.
Born March 9, 1965, she was a daughter of the late Charles Lewis and Berlene Robinette Eckard of Hildebran, N.C. Lori attended Appalachian State University NC and later moved out west to San Francisco, where she attended UC Berkeley (CA). And there after pursued a career in Interior architecture and design.
Lori, was the interior designer of many buildings in San Francisco where she truly excelled in her field. She had a wonderful wit and charm about her. Her joyful ways and laughter will be missed. Lori always made time for everyone and had so many wonderful lifelong friends that she remained in contact with and considered family to this day.
Her favorite pastimes were driving along the Blue Ridge Parkway, doing crossword puzzles, listening to the Cure, Clash and anything 70’s, reading and she had a fond interest in Greek architecture.
Special mention to her close companion, Ian, and her daughter Ella. As we all know, Lori and Ella were not only mother and daughter, but best friends. Lori was a wonderful mother to Ella, and in Ella molded her greatest masterpiece.
She is survived by her daughter, Ella Brennan; sister, Teri Ferguson and husband, Alan; niece Alanna Ferguson and nephew, Grey Ferguson as well as many friends she considered family.
Memorial services for Lori Eckard will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas, 75231-4596
Online condolences may be shared with the Eckard family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Eckard family.
