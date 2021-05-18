Lois H. Claughton, born April 1,1931 passed away in her sleep early Monday morning, May 3, 2021 at her Family's home.
She led a very full life as Mother, Wife, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother.
Survived by her loving family daughter-in-law, Margie Hyatt; grandchildren Chaz Hyatt and Priscilla Hyatt Councill her husband, Jimmy Council;l and the newest addition to our family, her great grandbaby Charles Crew Councill. She also has a brother Dewey Galloway and his wife, Marilyn, living in South Dakota; sister-in-law's Linda Galloway in California and Suzanne Schmidt in Florida. Stepchildren, Jeanne Claughton, Chip Claughton and his wife, Kelly, and their three children, Wyatt, Duke and CeCe as well as Lee Claughton Taylor and husband, Russ Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Claughton; her son, Charles "Chuck" Hyatt; her brother, Milton Galloway; and her mother and step-father.
Her life was full, she was prepared and happy to move on to a better place. She is at peace and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
There will be graveside services at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens Cemetery, Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM.
Online condolences may be sent to the Claughton family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
