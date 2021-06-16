Lois Edwards, 87, of Crossnore, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, N.C.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Crossnore First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Crossnore First Baptist Church.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Edwards family
The care of Lois and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121
