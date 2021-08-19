Lois Ann Hamer, 83, of Boone, N.C., passed away August l4, 2021.
Born December 29, 1937 in Troy, MO, she was a daughter of Olon and Floy Carver Morris. Ms. Hamer was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. A lady gifted with an impeccable sense of style, she owned and operated three fashion boutiques and was respected as an accomplished artist in multiple mediums. An excellent cook, she enjoyed preparing meals for family gatherings and especially loved vacations with family. Her favorite pastimes were playing bridge, travelling the world with her dear friends and simply having a good time. Lois spoke what was on her mind, and always meant what she said.
Ms. Hamer is survived by her brother, Robert Osiek and wife, Barbara, of Champaign, IL; one daughter, Judy Seamone and husband, Nathan, of Boone; sons, Christofer Nenninger and wife, Stella, of Seguin, TX and John Thomas Nenninger of Elk Park; grandchildren, Amanda and Emily Nenninger, Nicholas Seamone, Alexander Rosander and husband, Steven, Elizabeth and Lily Nenninger, and Logan Harrison; one great granddaughter, Brooke Nenninger; her beloved companion, Marley and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Allen Nenninger and sister, Betty Faye McCormick.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday morning, August 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, officiated by Father Brendan Buckler. Entombment will be in the Church Columbarium.
Memorials may be made to Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Lois’ family.
