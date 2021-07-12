WATAUGA — Two area churches marked 170 years of service in the Watauga County this July.
Both Bethel Baptist Church and Meat Camp Baptist church sit atop hills in the High Country. The two share a long history within their respective communities. Each church has been in operation since the 19th century.
Each church celebrated this history with food, fellowship and worship this Independence Day.
Hanging in the office of Mike Townsend, lead pastor of Meat Camp Baptist church since 2008, is a grainy picture of a Sunday school group. In the middle of the photograph, stands one of Meat Camp Baptist’s eldest members: Gladys Green. Green is only 13 years old in the photo.
Today, Green is 91 years old.
Service at Meat Camp Baptist began at 10:30 a.m. with prayer. Townsend invited Lewis Smith, of the Baptist Children’s Home, to give the sermon.
“We want to continue to let the light of our little church up on the hill shine on the community into the next century,” Townsend said.
Less than 23 miles down the road, atop another hill, two hundred eighty-two Bethel Baptist church members broke ground on a new million-dollar facility. They celebrated, first with a prayer of dedication to the new facility, which includes a new SQ FT building with separate wings for children and younger adults to worship.
After, congregants migrated to the church’s newly paved parking lot for dinner in the fellowship hall. Daniel Boone Inn provided fried chicken and ham, while congregants brought side dishes and dessert pot-luck style.
The celebration included musical performances from Southern Gospel Musician and Crossroads Music & Entertainment Group.
Bill Dishman who has attended Bethel Baptist for 44 years said it was a great food and a great crowd. The church has become the center of his life, he said.
For Charlie Martin, senior pastor at Bethel Baptist, the new building as well as the new paved parking lot are huge parts of an even larger vision for Bethel Baptist. Martin said even from his days a pastor in Florida, he imagined his ministry would be far-reaching.
“I’m 75 years old and I want to leave the church better than I found it and help it keep going long after I’m gone,” Martin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.