BOONE — As of 5:10 p.m., the local 911 system is now working after being down starting at around 4:30 p.m., according to a public safety alert.
Community members can now call 911 for fire, police or medical emergencies.
Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau said the system went down due to a server issue.
A public safety alert was sent out around 4:30 p.m. on April 7 stating the town of Boone 911 system would be down. If someone were to call 911 in the Boone town limits, it would not work while the system was down. Outside of town limits, the 911 call would go through, according to Watauga County Emergency Management Director Will Holt.
This is a developing story.
