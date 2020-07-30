Linda Perry Docteroff, 72, of Sebastian, FL Passed away at home, July 26, 2020.
She was born September 25, 1948 in Stonington, CT to Edward and Hildred Perry. She grew up and graduated from Pompano Senior High School, Pompano Beach, FL.
After graduation she attended Broward Community College from 1968 to 1969. May 3, 1986 she married Marshall Docteroff and lived in Valle Crucis, N.C. In their 38 years of marriage was packed full with travel, RVing, fly fishing, entertaining and children.
Linda had many gifts. Her love and compassion for others during her entire life gave her the strength to endure multiple health problems. Her sincerity and faith in you always made you feel special. To know Linda was to love Linda. She never met a stranger.
Linda was an avid gardener, expert craft maker, loved cooking, traveling and games. Cards and any other game she could get you to sit down and play. She volunteered at the Hospitality House in Boone, N.C., delivering meals on wheels to the elderly for the Kiwanis club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Hildred Perry; husband, Marshall Docteroff; granddaughter, Lauren Jaquays; and sister, Anne Perry Reeves.
Linda will be missed by her children, Jamie and Bonnie Schaefer, Sherri Jaquays, Elizabeth Stunkel, Robert Youngs, Michael and Patrick Docteroff; grandchildren, Anna, Bo, Ryan, Sally, Marissa, Matt and Chris; sisters, Betsie Kubseh, Mary Douglas, Jane McCabe and Sue Cosmas.
Private Zoom committal Services will be Tuesday August 4, 2020 at 11:15 am at the Star of David Cemetery in Tamarac, FL with Rabbi Dan Levin officiating.
In lieu of flowers family requested donations to Laurens Youth Legacy Fund, P.O. Box 2034 Blowing Rock, NC or Alzheimerssociety.com
