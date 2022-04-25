Lila Carole Holder passed away peacefully on April 21, 2022 at the age of 79 after an extended illness.
Carole was born to Ethel Mae Hampton Holder and Boyce Holder on January 12, 1943. Carole graduated from Blowing Rock High School in 1961. She went on to school and became a Licensed Practical Nurse.
Carole is proceeded in death by her parents Ethel Mae Hampton and Boyce Holder and two nephews. Siblings include: Sue Holder Rash, Edwin Holder (Regena), Anna Holder Critcher, Earl Holder, Kate Holder; Neil Holder (Sharon) and Linda Holder Kunder and extended family Peggy Yates, Karen Britt and Ramona Tasios.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:30am at Northside Baptist Church at 1001 Odell Street in North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Family will greet guest 30 minutes prior to the service at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Friendship Methodist Church Cemetery Fund in Boone, NC or to the Humane Society of Wilkes New Shelter Project in Wilkesboro, NC.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.