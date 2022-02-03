Lewis Gene Yarboro, DVM, of Shelby, N.C., died January 31, 2022 surrounded by the warmth of his own home and the love of his family.
Gene was born January 25, 1926 to Buren H. and Annie Ray Putnam Yarboro and spent his childhood in Shelby before graduating from Shelby High School in 1942. He entered N.C. State and played Center on the Varsity Wolfpack Football Team. With the world still at war, he interrupted his studies and enlisted in the US Navy June 17, l943. He was sent to Bethesda Naval Hospital, where he trained and served as a Navy Corpsman/Pharmacist mate. He shipped out to the South Pacific, where he served on hospital ship USS Haven and at land-based facilities treating the wounded. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in June of 1946 having attained the rank of Petty Officer First Class, and he resumed studies at NC State. While an undergraduate, he was accepted to the University of Georgia School of Veterinary Medicine.
While pursuing his studies in Athens, GA, he married his hometown sweetheart Margaret Jane Dedmon in 1949. He and Margaret moved home to Shelby in 1951 to serve their community by opening his own practice, Cleveland Veterinary Hospital. Gene loved Shelby.
He was proud to be a member, past president, District Governor and Melvin Jones Fellow of the Lions Club and longtime member of the Cleveland County Board of Health. He supported Cleveland Community College and served on its Board of Trustees for over 20 years. But most of his service came in the form of a job he loved and helping others in their time of need. Gene was a man of personal and professional integrity whose compassionate work in Veterinary Medicine made a difference in many lives. He thoughtfully supported all who sought counsel in dairy barns, horse stables, beef pastures and across the examination tables at Cleveland Veterinary Hospital. If the phone rang after hours or on the weekend, he was out the door to meet a patient in need. He was a dedicated mentor to Veterinary Medical and Health Careers students and reliable resource and peer leader of continuing education for colleagues throughout the region.
He continued to practice full time until his retirement in 2012 at age 86. He was awarded the Order of the Longleaf Pine by Gov. Beverly Perdue the next month. Gene was a loving, supportive and generous son, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather. Gene had a full life by any measure, and seemed to bring a measure of thoughtful perspective, insight or gentle humor to all he encountered.
Gene was preceded in death by his beloved Margaret in 2012. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jack Lane Yarboro and sister Helen Y. Festa. Surviving him are his son Robert and his wife Kay of Lawndale; son Ed and wife June of Shelby, his daughter Betsy Brantley and husband Alan of Boone, son Jimmy and wife Rita of Shelby, son Tom and wife Betty of Goldsboro; his grandchildren Dr. Seth Yarboro and wife Dr. Lea Yarboro of Charlottesville, VA, Lauren Brantley Yates and husband Drew of Greenville, NC; Ben Yarboro of Shelby; Bonnie Yarboro of Raleigh; Ryan Yarboro of Asheville; Morgan Brantley of Wilmington; Stephanie Yarboro of Raleigh; Thomas Yarboro of Davidson; Virginia Yarboro of Chicago; Michael Yarboro of Nashville, TN; Eleanor Yarboro of Asheville; Charlotte Yarboro of New York City; his great grandchildren, Andrew Yarboro and Lainey Yarboro of Shelby; Owen Yates and Reagan Yates of Greenville; Brooke Yarboro and Samantha Yarboro of Charlottesville, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Genes life will be held Saturday, February 5 at Lafayette Street Methodist Church, Shelby, NC which will include visitation with family at 1:00, followed by Memorial Service at 2:00.
Gene was blessed in the last years of life to be lovingly cared for by Pam, Kelli, Sheila, and Teresa of Helping Hands Nursing Service. Hospice of Cleveland County provided comfort and support to the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Lafayette Street Methodist Church Building Fund, 1420 South Lafayette Street, Shelby 28152.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
