BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock’s board of commissioners is being asked to accept a gift of land at the town’s presumed southern “gateway” near the intersection of Green Hill Road and U.S. 321, but different people have differing viewpoints about the potential transaction and what it means.
At the May 11 meeting of town council, the board of commissioners eventually decided to accept the gift, but beforehand received letters supporting the transaction and another raising questions about the transaction and the precedents set for all constituent interests.
Blowing Rock Civic Association president Tim Gupton, a retired certified public accountant, wrote a letter on behalf of his organization last week, urging the town council to accept the gift. Local resident Greg King, a retired former senior executive with a national insurance company, took exception and penned his own letter to Blowing Rock’s governing body, offering a different viewpoint with many questions. We present both letters here:
Tim GuptonMay 7, 2021
Dear Blowing Rock Homeowners and Town Council,
Our neighbors in Green Park, Green Hill and throughout the Village have raised $282,000 to preserve the south gateway on Highway 321 into Blowing Rock. They were able to work out a deal with Mr. Winkler who had approval for a larger subdivision on the tract. This alternative preserves greenspace, the natural entrance to the Village and reduces the size of the subdivision and traffic on Green Hill. This property is also in the watershed for the Yadkin River so it is not only offers a visual benefit, but an environmental benefit.
This project benefits our entire community and is consistent with our strategic priorities:
- Protect our Vibrant Village
- Protect our Residential Economy
- Protect our Neighborhoods
Our board of directors believes this project represents the goals in our Advocacy Plan and more importantly the generosity and importance of neighborhoods and homeowners to the Village.
The Town Council must accept the gift of the land and agree to preserve the tract as a permanent greenspace. Please encourage the Town Council to support this proposal at their upcoming meeting on May 11th. You can email the council members using their emails below.
- Mayor Charlie Sellers — csellers@tobr.us
- Mayor Pro-Tem Sue Sweeting — ssweeting@tobr.us
- Councilman Albert Yount — ayount@tobr.us
- Councilman Doug Matheson — dmatheson@tobr.us
- Councilman David Harwood — dharwood@tobr.us
- Councilwoman Virginia Powell — vpowell@tobr.us
We want to express our thanks to the donors who are committed to making a perpetual investment in our Village.
Sincerely, Tim Gupton, President
Greg KingTo: Blowing Rock Town Council Members
You may be receiving emails at the suggestion of Blowing Rock Civic Association president, Tim Gupton, encouraging the board of commissioners and town council to accept a gift of land and agree to preserve it in perpetuity as a way to “Protect our Vibrant Village, Protect our Residential Economy, Protect our Neighborhoods.”
The alarm bell has been sounded and the push seems on to seek your approval of this “deal” with John Winkler at the May 11, 2021 Council Meeting. Although at first glance this seems like a virtuous gift and transaction, to me it is a rush to judgment.
Please take ample time before committing to this. I cannot tell from the scant few facts contained in BRCA’s sales pitch whether this is a good thing or a proverbial “painted pig.”
No one can be against preserving greenspace nor should we object to the benefits to the environment which are extolled by Gupton as features of this transaction. And yet, little is said in his letter about the costs of this transaction, in terms of both dollars and precedent.
Please seek opinions from ALL of your constituents, not just BRCA members who may or may not be familiar with the issues. Especially consider — and try to anticipate — the unintended consequences this transaction might incur.
Toward that end, here are some questions that I and others have about this potential transaction:
- Why MUST the town council accept the gift of land? Why don’t those with concerns in that area simply form a land trust and buy the subject parcels from Mr. Winkler directly?
- Would any donation by Mr. Winkler qualify as a charitable donation for income tax purposes and, if so, at what valuation?
- What happens to the $282,000 collected? I understand that the Village Foundation is receiving those contributions, but is the Village Foundation then paying that amount to Mr. Winkler to purchase the property and then gi
- ving it to the town? On the surface, this seems like a more complicated, even convoluted arrangement than if the BRCA and affected neighbors formed a land trust and simply purchased the parcels directly from Mr. Winkler.
- How does this parcel “Protect our vibrant Village, Protect our Residential Economy, Protect our Neighborhoods”? How is this transaction doing all of that for the WHOLE town?
- For instance, how does this transaction protect the neighborhood where I live? If the unimproved land adjacent to my home is purchased by a developer, will I be able to rely on a similar “deal” between the developer and the Blowing Rock town council to preserve my view, neighborhood and residential economy? Or is this just an accommodation for those whose view may be obstructed by this particular project?
- What are the standards and criteria by which town council considers entering into a transaction in which it accepts a gift of land that must be made permanent greenspace?
- Are the actions of this town council, as currently comprised, binding on all subsequent councils? Are there conditions where “made permanent” is not really permanent? Are there other permanent greenspace designations in the Town limits? What are they?
- Will the town lose tax base if this land is donated to the Town? How much might that be over the next 10 years?
- What will be the cost to maintain said permanent greenspace over the next 10 years? Who patrols it? HOW is it maintained?
- Will ALL Blowing Rock taxpayers pay the cost to maintain this property if the Town owns it or will those costs fall only to those property owners whose views are impacted if Winkler’s full proposed development was to go forward?
- Are there additional liability considerations and what are the incremental costs of those over the next 10 years and beyond?
Mr. Winkler seems to have a very responsive and town friendly reputation. I commend him for having an open ear to those who would ultimately be his neighbors.
It appears Mr. Gupton’s organization is in a rush to consummate a transaction where he has enumerated the “PROs” and wants to push for a vote before you have fully considered any potential “CONs”.
Please deliberate on this matter ONLY after you have full information including alternative ways for the parties to manage this.
Sincerely,
Greg King, Blowing Rock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.