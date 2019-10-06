It is almost time to call your local tree doctor for pruning your trees properly so that they can grow to be healthy trees. It is also time to collect seeds from your hard woods, finish up your gardening soon and collect hardwood seeds such as: black walnuts, red oaks, chestnut oaks and acorns. Dry them inside and plant them around the middle of December in a clear spot in the proper type of soil. I myself am an old hand at tree growing, pruning and grafting.
Kenneth Sluder
Mountain City, Tenn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.