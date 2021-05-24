It is with deepest sadness and regret that we inform you of the passing of Leslie Sheppard Hayhurst, on May 17, 2021, of natural causes.
We believe that she was called to sit and support Saint Francis of Assisi, the Patron Saint for all animals, large and small. Leslie was President and Founder of Genesis Wildlife Sanctuary, Inc. on Beech Mountain, NC.
She will be mourned and missed, but we have always known that she was not afraid to go, and she departed as she lived, with calm and quiet grace.
Leslie lived her life for the birds and all the voiceless creatures, from the black snake to the black panther. Her private home was always filled with noisy birds and tiny creatures who needed nourishment from an eye dropper every half hour or so. She never failed them. She had no thought, whatsoever, of disruption or inconvenience to herself. Every call was answered, day or night. Every caller was consoled, and their concerns addressed.
Leslie had a child-like spirit and soul, an aura of peace and love. She always found the best in all those whose paths she crossed.
She was blessed with physical beauty, but it never really registered with her. She had a laugh that reminded you of reindeer bells, and she laughed a lot. She reminded those close to her to always be the best they could be.
Leslie is survived by her loving and beloved life-partner, Yvonne Hardin, and by her equally beloved sister, Stacey; also, by her Florida family of relatives, including her three nephews; Jonathan Fuentes and his daughter, Sienna; Eric Hirsch and wife, Hasna, and son, Tristan, and daughter, Am Era; Stephen Hirsch and wife, Stephanie, and daughter, Samantha.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Genesis Wildlife Sanctuary, Inc. or a charity of your choice, or plant a tree to help re-nourish our planet. If you would like to bring flowers to the Celebration of Life, please consider bringing wildflowers.
There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony, Saturday, the 29th of May, commencing at 5:00 PM, EST. We have planned a sumptuous VEGETARIAN buffet, an open bar, and enough champagne for everyone to have a sip in honor of Leslie. Please RSVP to Alan at 828-387-4350, no later than noon on the 26th of May, if you plan to attend.
Online condolences may be sent to the Hayhurst family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.