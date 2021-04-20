Len B. Stokes, 91, of Boone, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home in Boone, N.C.
Mr. Stokes was born August 14, 1929, in Milligan, TN, a son of the late Ed Stokes and Chloe Harmon Stokes Norris. Len was an excellent athlete throughout his life. He played high school basketball at Cove Creek High School and was on a full basketball scholarship at what is now known as Appalachian State University. He was a champion tennis player and played until he was 80 years old. He was also a champion checker player who won many tournaments throughout his life. Len served in the United States Army and was on the front lines in Korea. He was awarded the Bronze Star, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, and Good Conduct Medal. Len retired from Appalachian State University, where he worked for 36 years as an electrician on campus.
Len is survived by his wife of 64 years, Frankie Oliver Stokes; and daughter, Teresa Stokes Johnson and husband, Rudy. He is also survived by two sisters, Peggy Banner and Ruth Creed (Dennis) of Boone; and one brother, Jim Stokes (Ann) of Chilhowie, VA. He is survived by two sisters-in-law, Betty Stokes of Lexington, N.C., and Elaine Oliver of Amarillo, TX. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers: Hensel Stokes (Pearl); Roger Stokes; two infant boys; Ralph Stokes (Gladys); Edward Stokes (Christine); Bill Stokes (Mary), and Landon Stokes. He was also preceded in death by four brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Ray Clark, L.C Oliver, Jr. (Margaret), John Oliver (Ruth) and Jones Oliver.
Funeral services for Len B. Stokes will be conducted Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Moderating and officiating will be Neil Oliver and the Rev. Mike Townsend. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens with military honors provided by American Legion Post 130.
The family requests masks and safe distancing protocol be followed.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service at the chapel.
The family requests no food. The family wishes to express love and gratitude to the Medi Home Health & Hospice personnel for their tireless efforts, genuine caring spirit, and expertise in Lens care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation service is serving the Stokes family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
