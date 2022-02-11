BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae College will host a Black History Month discussion panel called “The Black Experience in High Country and Lees-McRae” on Friday, Feb. 25. The panel will take place in Evans Auditorium from 7:30-9 p.m. that evening.
The event is being hosted by W.O.K.E. (Wearing Our Culture Eminently), a student-led club on campus that empowers, educates, and creates community among the college’s African-American students, and will be sponsored by the college’s Office of Inclusive Excellence.
The evening will feature a panel of speakers from the community, including a Lees-McRae student, an alumnus, and a descendant of Junaluska, the historically Black community in Boone, North Carolina. Students, faculty, staff, and members of the community are welcomed and encouraged to attend this special event and join Lees-McRae in honoring, celebrating, and learning about local Black history.
