WATAUGA — Multiple conservation groups have filed a notice of intent to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over its April 2019 decision to deny Endangered Species Act protection to eastern hellbenders.
The Center for Biological Diversity, Waterkeeper Alliance Inc., Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper and Waterkeepers Chesapeake filed the notice on March 4.
“Hellbenders are under pressure from a multitude of threats throughout their range, and those threats are only expected to worsen in the coming years,” said Brian Segee, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a statement. “Until it’s reversed, the Trump administration’s denial of protection to these endearing salamanders will doom them to continue on a path toward extinction.”
Hellbenders are one of three giant salamanders found in the world, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. Hellbenders are about 16 to 17 inches on average, but can grow to be more than two feet in length and weigh more than two pounds. According to the commission, a hellbender’s skin on its back can be grayish brown to reddish brown with darker spots or mottled patches. The head and body of a hellbender is flat, with a rounded snout and small, poorly developed eyes.
Andy Hill, the Watauga Riverkeeper and the High Country regional director for MountainTrue, said there is a healthy population of hellbenders in the Watauga River basin. He said they are most prevalent in clean, clear and cold water with “outstanding” water quality, which occurs in streams with high dissolved oxygen and a healthy riparian buffer.
“Hellbenders can teach us a great deal about the Watauga River,” Hill said. “They are a keystone indicator species which means they help us measure water quality. Hellbenders and their prey can only survive in the cleanest, coldest water possible. That is the reason they are so rare. As the rivers of the Southern Appalachians become more polluted, the habitat for hellbenders diminish and they begin to disappear.”
By studying known hellbender populations and monitoring water quality of their habitat, Hill said he can get a better understanding of the impacts of population on the river.
Nearly 80 percent of hellbender populations have been lost or are in decline due to agricultural and industrial water pollution, habitat destruction, sedimentation, warming waters, dams and other impoundments, and climate change, according to the Waterkeeper Alliance.
If a community member sees a hellbender, Hill said they should report it to the NC Wildlife Resource Commission. Biologists with the commission are asking the public to report any hellbender sightings to help with a long-term inventory and monitoring project that began in 2007. More information on how to report a sighting can be found at tinyurl.com/5avzbhu7.
People also can call the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission’s Wildlife Interaction Helpline at (866) 318-2401 and provide details of the observation.
If community members are fishing and accidentally catch a hellbender, Hill said they should carefully remove the hook if it is safe to do so without harming the animal or cut the line as close as possible and return it back to the water.
“Local residents and visitors should know that our beloved Hellbender is a non-venomous, vital part of our ecosystem,” Hill said. “These fascinating salamanders are a symbol of the Appalachian Mountains and dearly need our protection. Habitat loss is the greatest threat to the mighty hellbender. Plant trees along the river to keep it cool and prevent erosion and sedimentation. Please don’t move or stack rocks in the stream and I hope you are lucky enough to see a hellbender. They are truly a marvel to behold.”
