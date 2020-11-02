Law Siew Moi (Celeste Law), 60, of Boone, North Carolina passed away on October 14, 2020 peacefully in her home.
Funeral services will be held at a later date at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church of Boone. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer.
Celeste was the youngest of twelve children born in Kuala Lumpur to Law Lee Cheng and Lee Foong Gen on February 08, 1960. She attended S.M.K. Convent Bukit Nanas, an all-girls high located in Malaysia. Celeste graduated in 1973, having attended one of the first schools to be distinguished as a Cluster School of Excellence by the Malaysian Ministry of Education. When Celeste was not working at a local restaurant, she devoted much of her free time to volunteering. In 2015, she was awarded the Volunteer of the Year at Hospitality House of Boone’s annual Hope Luncheon. She also spent time helping other non-profits including F.A.R.M. Café’ and Watauga Habitat for Humanity. Celeste’s greatest joy was her church, St. Luke’s of Boone and the women and friends she made there.
Celeste was preceded in death by her parents but is survived by four generations of siblings, nieces and nephews living in Malaysia and the United States. She loved Malaysian traditions and culture and shared great stories of her family’s fortitude in the 13 May 1969 Uprising in Malaysia, her father’s cooking during Chinese New Year, growing up with her sisters and brothers and her travels to America in 1996 with family. In recent years, she loved traveling to the beach with friends, cooking for others and caring for her friend, Ms. Shirley. Celeste’s family wishes to extend their gratitude to her dear friends Allison Jennings and Jacque Dunbar and all those who loved her.
Memorial gifts in Celeste’s memory can be made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church of Boone, NC.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving Celeste’s friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.