As FBI officials warn of potential armed protests leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, Watauga County law enforcement say they have no reason to expect any related action in the High Country.
FBI Director Christopher Wray said at a Jan. 15 press briefing that the FBI is “tracking calls for potential armed protests and activity leading up to the inauguration.”
“We’re concerned about the potential for violence at multiple protests and rallies planned here in D.C. and at state Capitol buildings around the country in the days to come that could bring armed individuals within close proximity to government buildings and officials,” Wray said at the briefing.
On Jan. 13, Gov. Roy Cooper authorized 350 North Carolina National Guard members to assist with “upcoming security needs in North Carolina” and authorized another 200 National Guard members to deploy to Washington, D.C. to help local authorities before and during the presidential inauguration.
“I continue to be briefed by law enforcement and National Guard leadership about security efforts over the coming days,” Cooper posted on Twitter Jan. 14. “I appreciate the hard work to protect against any efforts to undermine our democracy.”
Boone Police Sgt. Geoff Hayes said they are keeping their finger on the pulse of what’s happening, but is not expecting anything related to what’s happening in D.C. or state capitols to happen in Boone.
Major Kelly Redmon of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office also said intelligence analysts on the local, state and national level have indicted Boone would not be a potential area for a potential protest.
“That is not to say that spontaneous marches do not occur, however, at this time there is no information that would leave us to believe that to be the case,” Redmon said.
No request for assistance has been made to the WCSO for help at locations where violent protests have taken place, according to Redmon.
On Jan. 13, Redmon said there was a regional meeting of sheriffs and police chiefs from Avery to Gaston County to solidify plans for regional response teams for various incidents that might break out in various jurisdictions.
Incidents could potentially range from a hurricane disaster and rioting to a large scale wildfire.
“Anything that could stretch the resources of an agency to the point of not being able to provide response to things in an efficient manner,” Redmon said.
The regional coordination was in the works for about a year, but COVID-19 stifled a lot of progress and this was the first in-person meeting since COVID-19 hit, according to Redmon.
Redmon also said that all local law enforcement agencies — including Appalachian State Police — have been together on various topics. Redmon particularly mentioned that officers attended a two-and-a-half day Federal Emergency Management Agency training session where they learned to plan for and react to protests and riots.
“Locally and statewide, information is shared among law enforcement agencies which helps usurp and mitigate incidents before they occur,” Redmon said. “I feel confident that should something happen, a professional, well trained group of officers will quickly respond and act appropriately to ensure that everyone is safe and secure.”
Redmon said there is currently no investigation into any High Country resident or group that would be related to protesting or rioting in either Raleigh or Washington, D.C.
“Currently, there are a lot of strong feelings and stress in our country,” Redmon said. “There have been many things that all of us have never encountered nor expected. We urge everyone to take a moment to reflect on the positive things that we do have.”
Redmon said people should look out for their neighbors and help when able.
“Our community in Watauga County is resilient. Going forward in 2021, strive to accomplish positivity,” Redmon said. “Keep in mind that everyone is stressed and that is normal for everyone. Be aware of your surroundings. If you see something suspicious, reach out to law enforcement.”
