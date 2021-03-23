Grace Presnell

Pioneer junior Grace Presnell was on the mound for Watauga on March 22 against Hickory. Watauga lost, 3-2, in spite of a strong performance by Presnell.

BOONE — A late rally by the home team fell just short, Monday, March 22. Watauga softball got some run production in the final innings, but by the final out was on the losing side of a 4-3 decision to the Red Tornadoes.

Elizabeth Noble

Elizabeth Noble (9) gets the bat on a Hickory fastball in the late innings of Watauga's March 22 softball game against the Red Tornadoes. The Pioneers battled back from a 4-0 deficit to lose, 4-3.

Now 1-2 overall as well as in Northwestern Conference play, the Pioneers look to even their record on March 24 against the Patriots of Morganton-Freedom.

