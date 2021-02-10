The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Nov. 12, 2020: Lot 65 of Monteagle Subdivision Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Isabel Amina Villicana. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings. Exercise Tax: $340 Price: $170, 000 Page 459 of Book 2141.
Nov. 12, 2020: One tract of land (0.5296 acres) in Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffery Rhett Harper. Grantors: Judith Street Harper. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 466 of Book 2141.
Nov. 12, 2020: Lot 353 of Creek Ridge at Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Debbie E. Canady, Paul W. Canady. Grantors: Robert Cameron Jr. Exercise Tax: $12 Price: $6,000 Page 492 of Book 2141.
Nov. 12, 2020: Lots 8 and 9 of Winkler’s Highlands, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Melanie Ruth Lewis. Grantors: Roy Lewis, Mary Ann Lewis. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 495 of Book 2141.
Nov. 12, 2020: Lot 10, 11, 12, and 13 in Block C of the Subdivision of A.S.Abernathy Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wesley D. Carter, Angela D. Carter. Grantors: Robert Elder Carter. Exercise Tax: $188 Price: $ 94, 000 Page 497 of Book 2141.
Nov. 12, 2020: Tract 8 and 9 of Mountain Meadows Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Adam Confino, Victoria Kerzhner. Grantors: Ruben A. Garcia, Rhina A. Garcia. Exercise Tax: $1,370 Price: $685,000 Page 503 of Book 2141.
Nov. 12, 2020: One tract of land (0.369 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Connie G. Bixler Revocable Trust Agreement, Connie G. Bixler. Grantors: 326 Hardman Circle, LLC. Exercice Tax: $470 Price: $235,000 Page 507 of Book 2141.
Nov. 12, 2020: Lot 25 in Mountain Ridge Estates, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tamara L. Fowls. Grantors: Thomas R. Lackey, Judy L. Lackey. Exercise Tax: $430 Price: $215,000 Page 510 of Book 2141.
Nov. 12, 2020: Lot 176 in Section C, Charter Hills Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gustavo Ramirez, Yvonne Margaret Ramirez, Kristen Alexis Ramirez. Grantors: Brian W. Buckingham, Rochelle C. Buckingham, Brian William Buckingham. Exercise Tax: $440 Price: $220,000 Page 552 of Book 2141.
Nov. 12, 2020: Two tracts of land (.554 acres and .329 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Blue Ridge Mountain Club Property Owners Association, LLC. Grantors: BRMC Amenity, LLC. Not Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 584 of Book 2141.
Nov. 12, 2020: Unit 323, Building F, Holiday Beech Villas Condominium, Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paul H. Magalski Grantors: Richard Loerky, Karl Loerky, Emma Loerky, Erika Mosier. Exercise Tax: $110 Price: $55,000 Page 594 of Book 2141.
Nov. 12, 2020: Lot 30, 31 and 32, Section II, Phase II of Wonderland Woods, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kimberlin M. Kincaid 2005 Trust, Kimberlin M. Kincaid. Grantors: Kimberlin M. Kincaid. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 618 of Book 2141.
Nov. 12, 2020: Four tracts of land in Beaver Dam Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joel Byron Farthing Revocable Trust, Joel Byron Farthing. Grantors: Deborah Farthing. Exercise Tax: $240 Price: $120,000 Page 621 of Book 2141.
Nov. 12, 2020: Lot A8 of Twin Rivers, Phase IA, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert H. Oakes III, Amanda J. Oakes. Grantors: Craig Jasper, Michele M. Jasper. Exercise Tax: $2,600 Price: $1,300,000 Page 626 of Book 2141.
Nov. 12, 2020: Lot 31, Section 2 of Willow Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert G. Klinck, Brittany H. Klinck. Grantors: Mary Sue Lovelace, Glenda G. Purvis. Exercise Tax: $430 Price: $215,000 Page 642 of Book 2141.
Nov. 12, 2020: Lot 10 of Morgans Ridge Section of Echota, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: DDL Properties, LLC. Grantors: Alan Kronnhaus, Shohreh Taavoni. Exercise Tax: $3,700 Price: $1,850,000 Page 653 of Book 2141.
Nov. 12, 2020: Lot 8, Section 3, Mountain Shadows Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeremy M. Jones, Katherine C. Jones. Grantors: Titus D. Johnson, Linda C. Johnson. Exercise Tax: $820 Price: $410,000 Page 665 of Book 2141.
Nov. 12, 2020: One tract of land (6.9 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph M. Ballaera, Janice Y. Ballaera. Grantors: George W. Foster, Cheryl H. Foster, Denise H. Hood, John Hood. Exercise Tax: $100 Price: $50,000 Page 682 of Book 2141.
Nov. 12, 2020: One tract of land (10.00 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Fouad M. Hatem, Samera Hatem, Christopher Matthew Parker, Marie Antoinette Hatem Parker. Grantors: Robert Stack. Exercise Tax: $420 Price: $210,000 Page 703 of Book 2141.
Nov. 12, 2020: Lot 40 of Crystal Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Andrew William Maples, Lindsay Gremillion Maples, Brian Williams Maples, Alexandra Samanatha Maples. Michael William Alberino, Peggy Nowicki Alberino. Exercise Tax: $14 Price: $7,000 Page 728 of Book 2141.
Nov. 13, 2020: Lot 52 and 47A of Rocky Knob Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffery M. Coulter Revocable Trust, Jeffery M. Coulter, Ellen D. Coulter. Grantors: Emily Dole Whittaker Living Trust, Emily Dole Whittaker. Exercise Tax: $4,100 Price: $2,050,000 Page 787 of Book 2141.
Nov. 13, 2020: Lot 207, Phase 1, Section 7 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas Jennings Hackney III, Jennifer Edmund Hackney. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Exercise Tax: $356 Price: $178,000 Page 834 of Book 2141.
Nov. 13, 2020: Lot 13 in Section 2-A of Ski Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles Wayne Weart, Patricia S. Weart. Grantors: Jack G. Paschal Trust Agreement, Jack G. Paschal. Exercise Tax: $1,130 Price: $565,000 Page 838 of Book 2141.
Nov. 13, 2020: Lot 382 of Laurelmor Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Emily Dole Whittaker. Grantors: Thomas J. Harrison, Michele Harrison. Exercise Tax: $4,500 Price: $2,250,000 Page 865 of Book 2141.
Nov. 13, 2020: Two tracts of land (1.420 acres and 0.49 acres) in Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 28604 Properties, LLC. Grantors: The Slopes Owners Association, Inc. Exercise Tax: $800 Price: $400,000 Page 5 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: Two tracts of land in Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ryan David Cure, Donna Marie Cure. Grantors: Daphne Sue Crites. Exercise Tax: $ 1,170 Price: $585,000 Page 32 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: Lot 417 of Westridge, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dorothy M. Huss Living Trust, Mark F. Huss, Dorothy M. Huss. Grantors: Randall Allen Cox, Marybeth Cox. Exercise Tax: $690 Price: $345,000 Page 53 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: Lot 2 of Bent Creek Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michele Henriette Bissiere Revocable Living Trust, Michele Henriette Bissiere. Grantors: Lawrence Branton. Exercise Tax: $660 Price: $330,000 Page 72 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: Two tracts of land in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joan Dotson Robison, Adam C. Lentz. Grantors: Wayne McDonald, Helan Dishman Dotson, Ruth Dotson, Joan Dotson Robison. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 89 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: Two tracts of land (0.16 acres and 0.01 acres) in Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Scott L. Schumann, Cynthia W. Schumann. Grantors: Patricia Ebaugh Blackburn. Exercise Tax: $970 Price: $485,000 Page 98 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: One tract of land (6.654 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 164 Leisure, LLC. Grantors: Nicki Lynnette Conti. Exercise Tax: $260 Price: $130,000 Page 117 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: One tract of land (19.83 acres) in North Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark A. Schultz, Katherine B. Schultz. Grantors: Brightwater Investment Group, Watauga County, NC. Exercise Tax: $80 Price: $40,000 Page 130 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: One tract of land (0.250 acres) in Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffery Kent Howe Jr., Yvette B. Howe. Grantors: Thomas L. Gates, Marian F. Herbert. Exercise Tax: $750 Price: $750,000 Page 133 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: One tract of land (3.428 acres) in Cove Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Douglas Young, Marguerite K. Cooke. Grantors: John C. Pine, Jo M. Pine. Exercise Tax: $225 Price: $112,500 Page 149 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: Lot 57 of Monteagle Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Justin Maycher, Holley Maycher. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Exercise Tax: $200 Price: $ 100, 0000 Page 163 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: Lot 12, Snaggy Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bruce C. Nelson, Jamie L. Nelson. Grantors: Rene Armondo Salinas, Tracie McLemore. Exercise Tax: $600 Price: $300,000 Page 189 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: One tract of land (1.001 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tyler Ragor, Natalie Ragor. Grantors: MMI Herndon Land Trust, Patrick Herdon. Exercise Tax: $250 Price: $125,000 Page 227 of Book 2142.
Nov.13, 2020: Unit 212 of Royal Oak Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jonathan C. Burns. Grantors: Franklin Karl Grant, Christine Marie Grant. Exercise Tax: $392 Price: $196,000 Page 231 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: Lot 62 of Council Oaks, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rene Armando Salinas, Tracie McClemore Salinas. Grantors: Carroll M. Harris, Lynda S. Harris. Exercise Tax: $1,190 Price: $595,000 Page 248 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: lot 17 and 18 of Sleepy Hollow, Watauga Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David Raynor Huff, Beth Goetze Huff. Grantors: Eric K. Morley, Gesche Metz Morley. Exercise Tax: $77 Price: 38,500 Page 278 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: Lot 69, 97, and 84 of Montage Subdivision, Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John J. Rattigan, Kari J. Rattigan. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Exercise Tax: $880 Price: $440,000 Page 321 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: Unit 302, Building 140 of Kensington Gates Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Juanita Dean Living Trust, Juanita Dean. Grantors: WF&G Development, LLC. Exercise Tax: $570 Price: $285,000 Page 331 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: One tract of land (3.970 acres) in Cove Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Eric Sherman, Jennifer Sherman, Cory Sherman, Alsion Sherman. Grantors; Lottie K. Hillard, Mary Hillard Deperi, Frank Deperi. Exercise Tax: $350 Price: $175,000 Page 334 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: One tract of land (1.651 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael V. Janes, Franziska P. Janes. Grantors: Jane’s Realty Company. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 356 of Book 2142.
Compiled by Andrew Cole
