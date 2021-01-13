The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Nov. 1, 2020: One tract of land (0.406 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jennifer C. Price. Grantors: Bryan M. Griesmer. Exercise Tax: $348 Price: $174,000 Page 369 of Book 2138.
Nov. 1, 2020: Lot 6 of Meadow Ridge Estates, Shawneehaw Township, Watauga County, NC.
Grantees: Gordon Ashley Hensley. Grantors: Tanna H. Greathouse, Kay T. Baumgardner. Exercise Tax: $405 Price: $202,500 Page 372 of Book 2138.
Nov. 1, 2020: Three tracts of land in Stony Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James M. Greene. Grantors: Carolyn Greene Proffitt. Exercise Tax: $10 Price: $5,000 Page 408 of Book 2138.
Nov. 2, 2020: Lot 207 and 207 of Creekridge at Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jorge E. Ramos, Angela Ramos. Grantors: Joseph John Kondas Jr., Janet Calongne Kondas. Exercise Tax: $68 Price: $34,000 Page 483 of Book 2138.
Nov. 2, 2020: Lot 15 of Bishops Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Michael Ryan, Nancy Lynn Ryan. Grantors: Rita A. Griffith, Christopher E. Griffith, Lan Griffith, Davidi T. Griffith, Lisa Frese. Exercise Tax: $1,240 Price: $620,000 Page 488 of Book 2138.
Nov. 2, 2020: Lot 9, Section 2 of Seven Devil Resort, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Benjamin F. Watt, Raven C. Watt. Grantors: Greg Meurs, Ann Meurs, Ann C. Emerson. Exercise Tax: $862 Price: $431,000 Page 508 of Book 2138.
Nov. 2, 2020: One tract of land (0.753 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: VV Group, LLC. Grantors: Kyle Auel. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 528 of Book 2138.
Nov. 2, 2020: Lot 23, Section A in Pinnacle Ridge, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark Weisser, Cindy Weisser. Grantors: Nancy G. Wiersma Revocable Trust, Nancy G. Wiersma. Exercise Tax: $1,050 Price: $525,000 Page 562 of Book 2138.
Nov. 2, 2020: One tract of land (13.864 acres) in Watauga County, NC: Grantees: Thomas Lynn Hudspeth, Julie Jackson Hudspeth. Grantors: Gregory Guy Norris, Lisa Norris Clements, Gregory G. Norris. Exercise Tax: $330 Price: $165,000 Page 580 of Book 2138.
Nov. 2, 2020: Lot 18, Section II of Country Club Estates Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daniel R. Darnell, Debra A. Darnell. Grantors: Cary Michael Webb, Trenia L. Webb, T. Webb. Exercise Tax: $1,150 Price: $575,000 Page 606 of Book 2138.
Nov. 2, 2020: Lot 20 of Chestnut Hill, Shawneehaw Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dillion Spurgeon Gentry, Bethany Pope Gentry. Grantors: Dillion Spurgeon Gentry, Dillon S. Gentry, Bethany Pope Gentry, Bethany R. Pope. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 647 of Book 2138.
Nov. 2, 2020: One tract of land (2.43 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Grant of Gottfurcht, Grant of Gottfurcht. Grantors: Sherri L. Whelan, Terry G. Whelan. Exercise Tax: $1,080 Price: $540, 000 Page 713 of Book 2138.
Nov. 2, 2020: Lot 5 of The Timbers, Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Raymond George Boshold Jr., Darcy Marie Boshold. Grantors: McClean Innovative Homes, LLC. Exercise Tax: $1,010 Price: $505,000 Page 716 of Book 2138.
Nov. 2, 2020: Lot 1 of The Gardens Subdivision, Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Aimee S. McWhorter. Grantors: Bowers Family Revocable Trust, Stanley W. Bowers. Exercise Tax: $1,136 Price: $568,000 Page 773 of Book 2,138.
Nov. 2, 2020: Lot 1, Mabel Springs Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Benjamin Fitzgerald, Mary L. Fitzgerald. Grantors: Bradley David Myers, Barbara Combs Myers. Exercise Tax: $490 Price: $245,000 Page 758 of Book 2138.
Nov. 2, 2020: One tract of land in Watauga and Caldwell Counties, NC. Grantees: Black Berry Homestead, LLC. Grantors: Jerry Allen Goodnight, Emma S. Goodnight, Noelle Goodnight Penley. Exercise Tax: $170 Price: $85,000 Page 783 of Book 2138.
Nov. 2, 2020: One tract of land (1.086 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Margaret Caroline Hendrix. Grantors: Pamela S. Torres, Louis R. Torres, Sandi Henry, Terry Henry, Pamela Torres. Exercise Tax: $390 Price: $195,000 Page 792 of Book 2138.
Nov. 2, 2020: Unit 5 of Balsam Building, Chetola Woods Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Angie F. Short. Grantors: Georgette K. Stone, Fred A. Stone Jr. Exercise Tax: $970 Price: $485,000 Page 809 of Book 2138.
Nov. 2, 2020: Lot L4 of SweetGrass Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas Glaser, Margaret Glaser. Grantors: David Lawrence Goodstein. Exercise Tax: $1,150 Price: $575,000 Page 812 of Book 2138.
Nov. 2, 2020: Unit 326 of Royal Oak Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lee B. Erexson, Paul F. Erexson, Kristen B. McCauley. Grantors: Hope Humphries Lambert, Pharis Lambert, Hope Lambert. Exercise Tax: $441 Price: 220,500 Page 816 of Book 2138.
Nov. 2, 2020: Two tracts of land (4.613 acres and 0.051 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Varete123 Investments, LLC. Grantors: Greenhill Twelve, LLC. Exercise Tax: $1,160 Price: $580,000 Page 819 of Book 2138.
Nov. 2, 2020: Lot 1, Section IV of The Homestead Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Denise Darlene Langille, Jeremy Paul Langille. Grantors: John Martin Parks, Leona Hadaway Parks. Exercise Tax: $884 Price: $442,000 Page 841 of Book 2138.
Nov. 3, 2020: Lots 14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25 and 26 in B Block of Westview Heights, Brushy Fork Township Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cleveland Creek, LLC. Grantors: James Ians Cundiff, Sarah Greene. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 881 of Book 2138.
Nov. 3, 2020: Lot 120 and 121 of Elk Ridge on Powder Horn Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Linda Lee Gomez Revocable Trust, Linda Lee Gomez. Grantors: Juan Alexis Gomez, Linda Lee Gomez. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 884 of Book 2138.
Nov. 3, 2020: Lots 18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,29 and 30 in Section A of Camp Rock Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Michael Overcash, Susan Kimberly. Grantors: Jacqueline A. Savard, John Michael Overcash, Susan Kimberly Overcash. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 886 of Book 2138.
Nov. 3, 2020: Lot 15 of Forest Park Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Douglas B. Kroger Jr., Janet C. Alexander. Grantors: John and Barbara Rondinelli Family Trust, John Rondinelli, Barbara Rondinelli. Exercise Tax: $70 Price: $35,000 Page 896 of Book 2138.
Nov. 3, 2020: Lots 18,19, 41 and 42 of Horton-Crutchfield Vacation Campsites, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ralph and Judith Scharns Trust Agreement, Scott R. Scharns, Judith C. Scharns, Ralph Scharns, Judith Scharns. Grantors: Scott R. Scharns, Judith L. Scharns. No Tax Considerations. Price: N/A Page 907 of Book 2138.
Nov. 3, 2020: One tract of land (0.40 acres) in Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William T. Shorts, Malia Shorts. Grantors: Richard M. Ellgen, Laura W. Ellgen. Exercise Tax: $970
Nov. 3, 2020: Lot 537 of Section AA of Westridge, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Preston L. Halstead, Pilar A. Halstead. Grantors: Angus L. McClean Jr., Lawana Kay McClean. Exercise Tax: $12 Price: $6,000 Page 74 of Book 2139.
Nov. 3, 2020: Lot 31 of Grassy Gap Golf Course, Low Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 487 St. Andrews, LLC. Grantors: The Woodruff Personal Residence Trust, Richard Warren Woodruff, Randall Allen Woodruff, George A. Woodruff, Thera L. Woodruff. Exercise Tax: $628 Price: $314, 000 Page 77 of Book 2139.
Nov. 3, 2020: One tract of land (1.001 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Beaman Kristopher Kramer, Carolina Anne Kramer. Grantors: Jose E. Eusebio, Catherine M. Eusebio, Jose Emmanuel Eusebio. Exercise Tax: $617 Price: $308,500 Page 88 of Book 2139.
Nov. 3, 2020: Two tracts of land in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sybil Jean Greene, Charlise L. Shoemaker. Grantors: Charles Edward Melton, Edith Myra Hollars Melton. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 669 of Book 118.
Nov. 3, 2020: Unit 102 B of The Borough of Wimbledon Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Annie M. Swicegood. Grantors: Donald W. Burke, Annie B. Burk. Exercise Tax: $458 Price: $229, 000 Page 111 of Book 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: Lot 95, Monteagle Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jonathan Todd Amdur, Cathy Ann Amdur. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Exercise Tax: $160 Price: $80, 000 Page 213 of 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: Lot 36 of Goshen Valley Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Phillip Gray Riggs, Carol Sykes Riggs. Grantors: Peter P. Joos, Nancy W. Joos. Exercise Tax: $920 Price: $460,000 Page 237 of Book 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: Lots 8 and 9 of Nile Park Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: JLN Real Estate, LLC. Grantors: Brannon M. Cashion, Kimberly H. Cashion. No Tax Consideration: Price: N/A Page 269 of Book 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020 : One tract of land (0.660 acres) in Linville Creek Crossing, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Zachary Hayes Church. Grantors: Linville Creek Crossing, LLC. Exercise Tax: $52 Price: $26,000 Page $26,000 Page 277 of 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: One tract of land (0.21 acres) in Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Elizabeth I. Cantanese. Grantors: The Cantanese Family Revocable Trust, Michael A. Cantanese, Elizabeth I. Canatanese. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 303 of Book 2139.
