The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Nov. 4, 2020: Lot 14 of Keller Acres, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bradley D. Myers, Barbara C. Myers. Grantors: Nathan C. Seamon, Judith L. Seamon. Exercise Tax: $1,100 Price: $555,000 Page 309 of Book 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: One tract of land (1.416 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Keith B. Honeycutt. Grantors: Annie W. Jarvis, Annie W. Triplett. Exercise Tax: $360 Price: $180,000 Page 334 of Book 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: One tract of land (11.287 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Weldon E. Clodfelter Jr., Lynn B. Clodfelter. Grantors: Forrest M. Brown Jr., Allison A. Brown. Exercise Tax: $1,306 Price: $653,000 Page 337 of Book 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: Lot 4 of Sorrento Woods, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Keith P. Kuhn, Caroline C. Kuhn. Grantors: Dru A. Henson, Linda K. Robinson. Exercise Tax: $100 Price: $50, 000 Page 341 of Book 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: Lot 7 of Summer Haven Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kelsey Anne Mancini. Grantors: William Stewart Werner Powell, Kathryn Marie Knapp. Exercise Tax: $476 Price: $238,000 Page 344 of Book 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: Two tracts of land (0.878 acres and 1.060 acres) in Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark A. Trivette. Grantors: Thomas G. McMurray, Patricia L. Wilson. Exercise Tax: $90 Price: $45,000 Page 357 of Book 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: Lot 88 of Reynolds Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Melissa R. Roig, Fernando L. Roig. Grantors: Michael Colantuoni, Melissa Colantuoni. Exercise Tax: $3,200 Price: $1,600,000 Page 363 of Book 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: Three tracts of land (7.2 acres, 8 acres and 2 with exception) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Barbara K. Oliver Living Trust, Barbara K. Oliver. Grantors: Robert F. Oliver Living Trust, Barbara K. Oliver, Robert F. Oliver. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 369 of Book 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: Seven tracts of land in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gloria Critcher Living Trust, Gloria Criticher. Grantors: Sammy Critcher Living Trust, Gloria Criticher Living Trust, Gloria Critcher, Sammy Criticher. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 372 of Book 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: Unit 1, Azalea Building, Chetola Lake Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brooks N. Robison. Grantors: Gary T. Hunsucker, Carolyn B. Hunsucker. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 378 of Book 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: One tract of land (½ acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David Michael Mcledon. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 381 of Book 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: One tract of land (0.810 acres) in Valle Crucis, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Katie Howard. Grantors: David Michael Jackson, Leila Catherine Jackson. Exercise Tax: $320 Price: $160,000 Page 383 of Book 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: Lot 8 of Continental Divide Estates, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cochran Revocable Trust, Van Cochran, Marilyn M. Cochran. Grantors: Michael Vance Cochran, Van Cochran, Marilyn M.Cochran. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 405 of Book 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: One tract of land (11.45 acres) in Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James J. Lantendresse, Diana L. Lantendresse. Grantors: Mary P. Moretz, Warren C. Moretz, Greata Moretz, Joyce M. Young, Lawrence Young. Exercise Tax: $258 Price: $129,000 Page 408 of Book 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: Unit 37 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Alice Mater, Donald Mater, Alice Cranford. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 413 of Book 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: Unit 14 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Associations of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Edward M. Crum, Phyllis T. Crum. No Tax Consideration. Page 415 of Book 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: Unit 6B of Wildwind Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Marina Y. Bullock. Grantors: Paula Renea King, Renea King Paradis, Renea King Paradis, Dennis Khan Arreola, Paula King, Dennis Arreola. Exercise Tax: $134 Price: $67,000 Page 417 of Book 2139.
Nov. 4, 2020: Lot 27 and 29 and a portion of Lot 26 of Dogwood Knoll Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nathan Samuel Anderson, Ginny Farthing Anderson. Grantors: Danny Glenn Farthing, Sharon Gail Farthing. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 441 of 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: One tract of land (3.592 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Reda M. Daher. Grantors: Michael D. Raynor, Jennifer L. Raynor. Exercise Tax: $76 Price: $38,000 Page 494 of Book 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: One tract of land (0.603 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Gore Young. Grantors: The Elise & McKinney Family Trust, Timothy Shields, Elise McKinney, Clarence McKinney. Exercise Tax: $350 Price: $175, 000 Page 498 of Book 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: One tract of land (1.61 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ryan Storzbach, Rebecca O.Storzbach. Grantors: Claude S. Lewis, Angelina Lewis. Exercise Tax: $132 Price: $66,000 Page 502 of Book 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: Lot 2, Section 15, of Hounds Ears Lodge and Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Vincent E. Paul, Melinda C. Paul. Grantors: Stephen M. Johnstone, Cheryl L. Johnstone. Exercise Tax: $1,070 Price: $535,000 Page 542 of Book 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: One tract of land (1.245 acres) in Little Bavaria, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Andrew Cullen Hill, Elizabeth McKemie. Grantors: Maricarmen Diaz. Exercise Tax: $840 Price: $420,000 Page 571 of Book 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: Tract 7 of The Green Place, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joyce H. White Family Limited Partnership, Joyce H. White. Grantors: Christopher Scott Carrol, Carrie Anne Carrol. Exercise Tax: $885 Price: $442,500 Page 591 of Book 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: Lot 106 of Green Hill Circle, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Vernon James Bean II, Ron Waller. Grantors: Ollie Diane Huff Blowing Rock Revocable Trust, Ollie Diane Huff. Exercise Tax: $800 Price: $400,000. Page 611 of Book 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: Lot 43 of Monteagle Subdivision, Phase 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Donely Spring, Vicky Springer. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Exercise Tax: $260 Price: $13,000 Page 628 of Book 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: Lot 83 of Monteagle Subdivision, Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Edwin Akers, Christina Henderson Akers. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Exercise Tax: $180 Price: $90,0000 Page 635 of Book 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: Lot 10 of Hodges Property, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paul H. Trotter. Grantors: Lynda B. Waldrep Living Trust, The 2007 Lynda B. Waldrep, Lynda B. Waldrep. Exercise Tax: $360 Price: $180,000 Page 671 of Book 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: Lot 79, 80 and 81, Section 2 of the Seven Devils Resort Properties, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jerry Clamon, Cynthia Clamon. Grantors: Brian M. Camera, Kristi A. Camera. Exercise Tax: $784 Price: $392,000 Page 687 of Book 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: Lot 17 of Grassy Gap, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cheryl M. McComas, Howard K. McComas. Grantors: The Peggy B. Bradley Trust, Peggy B. Bradley, Edward R. Bradley. Exercise Tax: $820 Price: $410,000 Page 705 of Book 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: Lot 33, Section B of Charter Hills, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David R. Hellenthal. Grantors: Peter Patton, Meredith M. Patton. Exercise Tax: $370 Price: $185,000 Page 725 of Book 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: Five tracts of land in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Douglas J. Hopkins. Grantors: Richard Nelson, Rose Presnell Hopkins. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 743 of Book 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: One tract of land (6.576 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Edith Milano. Grantors: Mario Montoya-Ruiz, Sabas Victoria Juarez-Alejos. Exercise Tax: $150 Price: $75,000 Page 749 of Book 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: Unit 9 of Juniper Building, Chetola Woods Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Johnny Lacalamita, Tiffany Kenney. Grantors: Jim Cherry Interest, Inc. Exercise Tax: $476 Price: $238,000 Page 754 of Book 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: Lot 14 of Horton View, Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Raymond Andrew White Living Trust, The Rosanne C. Rubbo White Living Trust, Andrew Raymond White, Rosanne C. Rubbo. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Exercise Tax: $855 Price: $427,5000 Page 776 of Book 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: Unit 3 of the Dogwood Building, Chetola Lake Condominiums, Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantors: Joseph Martin Kime II, Dorotha June McCune-Kime. Exercise Tax: $2 Price: $1,000 Page 790 of Book 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: Lot 20 of Rich Mountain Estates, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Timothy E. Farrar, Juanita P. Farrar. Grantors: Ginger C. Calloway. Exercise Tax: $598 Price: $299,000 Page 799 of Book 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: Lot 101 of Grassy Gap Golf Course, Beech Mountain Watauga County, NC. Grantees: A-1 property Solutions, LLC. Grantors: Robert J. Romano, Shirly Romano. Exercise Tax: $240 Price: $120,000 Page 825 of Book 2139.
Nov. 5, 2020: Lot E-17 and E-19, Section 1, Mill Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard A. Sharum, Susan Sharum. Grantors: Richard A. Sharum, Susan Sharum. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 828 of Book 2139.
