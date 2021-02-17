The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Nov. 13, 2020: One tract of land (1.651 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael V. Janes, Franziska P. Janes. Grantors: Jane’s Realty Company. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 356 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: Two tracts of land (2.54 acres and 1.019 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Taylor Chaplin Harter. Grantors: Michael V. Janes, Franziska P. Janes. Exercise Tax: $630 Price: $315,000 Page 367 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: One tracts of land with exceptions (5.620 acres) in Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Taylor Chaplin Harter. Michael V. Janes, Franziska P. Janes. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 403, 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: Lot 7 of Weekapaug Grove, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Winfred Victorica Morehouse. Grantors: Andrew R. Saldino. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 409 of Book 2142.
Nov. 13, 2020: Lot 109, Section A. of Charter Hills, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David M. Woods, Jennifer L. Woods. Grantors: The James E. Cozart Residuary Trust, Joan H. Cozart, James, E. Cozart, Susan B. Humpreys, Richard Humpreys. Exercise Tax: $20 Price: $10,000 Page 435 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Lot 80, 217 Foxgrape Hollow, Creekridge, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Shaun Kelly, Tessa Lynn Kelly. Grantors: Bobby R. Blackwood, Lorraine M. Blackwood. Exercise Tax: $530 Price: $265,000 Page 469 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Unit 03 and 48 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominium. Grantors: Joyce Griffith. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 514 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Unit 18 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Charles Johnson, Jane Johnson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 516 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Unit 11 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Charles Johnson, Jane Johnson. No Tax Considerations. Price: N/A Page 518 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Unit 43 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Charles Johnson, Jane Johnson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 520 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Unit 22 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Debra Kline, Ryan Cardwell, Anthony Cardwell. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 522 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Unit 7 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Kornitsky Family Revocable Living Trust, Judith M. Kornitisky, Myron Koritsky. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 524 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Unit 13 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Edward Ashton II, Ann McWilliams, Lisa Phillips. Grantors: Ann McWillaims, Carleton McWilliams, Edward Ashton II. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 526 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: One tract of land in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Appalachian Wesley Foundation, Inc. Methodist Wesley Foundation. Grantors: Board of Trustees of Boone United Methodist Church, Boone United Methodist Church, Ronald E. Holste, Mary Lousie Roberts, Justin Lawrence. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 538 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: One tract of land (1.010 acres) in Watauga Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tara Fickling Best, Michael Anthony Best. Grantors: Camelia Fickling. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 545 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Unit CM-26 of Northridge Villas, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jennifer Michele Mathis, Christopher Paul Mathis. Grantors: David Franklin, Elda Franklin. Exercise Tax: $260 Price: $130,000 Page 549 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: One tract of land (5.43 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard Alan Lewis. Grantors: Elaine A. Karcher. Exercise Tax: $830 Price: $415,000 Page 570 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Lot 5 of Green Mountain Village, Phase I, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Chad Michael Rimmer, Natalie Bryant Rimmer. Grantors: Loretta K. Fuller, John P. Fuller. Exercise Tax: $84 Price: $42, 000 Page 575 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: One tract of land (10.00 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paul Tregoning, Noris Tregoning. Grantors: Roy C. Johnson, Sherry A. Johnson. Exercise Tax: $130 Price: $65, 0000 Page 549 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Lot GH-14, Plat Book 5, Page 25, Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Delray Florida Corporation, Carter R. Leidy III. Grantors: Thomas E. Pemberton, Cynthia Pemberton. Exercise Tax: $972 Price: $486,000 Page 660 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Lots 33 and 34 of Yonahlossee Resort and Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bradley Wayne Batten, Nancy Elizabeth Batten. Grantors: Mountaindog3, LLC. Exercise Tax: $1,600 Price: $800,000 Page 666 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Two tracts of land (6.994 acres and 0.079 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Beach to Boone, LLC., Samuel Matus, Erin L. Matus. Grantors: Kenneth Lee Canter, Kelly Dixon Canter. Exercise Tax: $3,200 Price: $1,600,000 Page 681 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Tract three (0.992 acres) in Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Earnest D. Carrere. Grantors: Edgar L. Harmon, Ed. HArmon, Carolyn Harmon. Exercise Tax: $64 Price: $32,000 Page 708 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Lot 60, 61, and 62 of Trout Lake Ridge, Powder Horn Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Roger Lee Church Jr. Grantors: Dean K. Nielsen, Irene S. Nielsen. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 747 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: One tract of land (3.04 acres) off Church Hollow Rd., Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Henry G. Vaughn Revocable Trust, Henry G. Vaughn. Grantors: Henry G. Vaughn. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 756 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Lot 8 (11.06 acres) of Tempie Eggers Land, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Raymond J. Lutz, Pamela C. Conover. Grantors: Bonnie L. Eggers Revocable Trust Living Trust, Bonnie L. Eggers. Exercise Tax: $288 Price: $144,000 Page 762 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Unit 143 of Oldfield Townhomes, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christian Edward Behrens Jr. Grantors: Todd Construction and Development, Inc. Exercise Tax: $620 Price: $310, 000 Page 766 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Lot 204 of Hemlock Hills, Beech Mountain,Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Allen Wilmes. Grantors: Kathy L. Khalifa. Exercise Tax: $556 Price: $278,000 Page 794 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Unit 40 of Laurelwood Development, Stony Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daniel Wade Meridith. Grantors: Howard P. Meredith Jr. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 811 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: One tract of land (0.794 acres) in Cove Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Fuller Jr. Grantors: Jeana B. Pierson. Exercise Tax: $54 Price: $27,000 Page 813 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: One tract of land (16.03 acres) of the Ronald Ragan Property, Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Frank Courts, Patrice Courts. Grantors: John H. McIntyre, Julia A. McIntyre. Exercise Tax: $1,330 Price: $665,000 Page 820 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Unit A Building 7 of Beechwood Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wendy J. Ritter, James P. Ritter. Grantors: Hikershaven, LLC. Exercise Tax: $250 Price: $125,000 Page 823 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: One tract of land (0.768 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joel W. Whitworth, Jean A. Whitworth. Grantors: Martha Hardaway, Daniel Nguyen. Exercise Tax: $834 Price: $417,000 Page 829 of Book 2142.
Nov. 16, 2020: Lot 68 of Montagle Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Maurice Love, Robin Carter Love. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Exercise Tax: $320 Price: $160,000 Page 836 of Book 2142.
Nov. 17, 2020: Lot 29, of Stone Creek Estates Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patrick A. Tarrant, Anna Maria Tarrant. Grantors: Osvaldo Concepcion, Marta B. Concepcion. Exercise Tax: $68 Price: $34,000 Page 885 of Book 2142.
Nov. 17, 2020: Lot 14 of Snyder Place Subdivision, Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wendy E. Mendes, Richard H. Griffiths. Grantors: David G. McDonald, Mary H. McDonald. Exercise Tax: $442. Price: $221,000 Page 892 of Book 2142.
Nov. 17, 2020: Lot 4 of New Hatch Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tiffany Christine Baker, David Clyburn Baker. Grantors: Tiffany Baker, Tiffany Ridgeway, David Clyburn Baker, David C. Baker. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 3 of 2143.
Nov. 17, 2020: One tact of land (0.78 acres) in Watauga Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: A&B Mountain Property, I, LLC. Grantors: Michael A. Harmen, David Harmen. Exercise Tax: $340 Price: $170, 000 Page 41 of Book 2143.
Nov. 17, 2020: Lot C-20 of Estate Point, Crestwood, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Larry D. Coats, Suzzane B. Coats. Grantors: Joseph C. Bastian, Diane Bastian, J C Bastian Jr. Exercise Tax: $1,800 Price: $900,000 Page 73 of Book 2143.
Nov. 17, 2020: Unit 301 of Craig Buildings, The Peaks at Watson Gap Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles Palmer Brown Jr., Hailey Knight Brown. Grantors: Brian Strout, Stephanie Strout, Brian K. Strout, Stephanie L. Strout. Exercise Tax: $1,250 Price: $625,000 Page 96 of Book 2143.
Nov. 17, 2020: Unit R1522 Echota on the Ridge Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas Conolly, Patricia Conolly. Grantors: George Edward Palmer Jr., Helen Manning Palmer. Exercise Tax: $770 Price: $385,000 Page 105 of Book 2143.
Nov. 17, 2020: Lot 5, Section 4B of Hounds Ears Golf and Ski Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Blake Consulting Services, LLC. Grantors: Graham E. Houghten II, Erin M. Houghten. Exercise Tax: $900 Price: $450,000 Page 112 of Book 2143.
Nov. 17, 2020: Lot , Section 1 of Maple Springs Subdivision, Watauga Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daniel C. Kuzminski, Lauren S. Kuzminski. Grantors: Barbara F. Tarlton. Exercise Tax: $710 Price: $355,000 Page 127 of Book 2143.
Nov. 17, 2020: Lot 12 of Old Keller Farm, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Freddy M. Creekmore. Grantors: Gregory W. Ashley, Rebecca Harless Asheley. Exercise Tax: $878 Price: $439,000 Page 144 of Book 2143.
Nov. 18, 2020: Tract 1 (1.099 acres) at A Minor Subdivision for Rex H. Greene and Wife Christine Greene, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Diamond Realty Partners III, LLC. Grantors: Diamond Realty Partners IV, LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 198 of Book 2143. Compiled by Andrew Cole
