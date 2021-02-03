The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Nov. 9, 2020: Lot 20 of Yonahlossee Resort and Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Billy B. Tart, Rebecca M. Tart. Grantors: Michael L. Caine, Kristen W. Caine. Exercise Tax: $2740 Price: $1,370 Page 569 of Book 2140.
Nov. 9, 2020: Unit 1212 of Echota Woods Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees:Echota Woods, LLC. Grantors: Joan E. Childs Revocable Trust, Joan E. Childs. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 600 of Book 2140.
Nov. 9, 2020: Lot 60 of Monteagle Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tanja Monika Jakeway. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Exercise Tax: $320 Price: $160,000 Page 606 of Book 2140.
Nov. 9, 2020: Lot 88 of Monteagle Subdivision, Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard D. Kirkman, Jessica Lynn Kirkman. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Exercise Tax: $160 Price: $80,000 Page 613 of Book 2140.
Nov. 9, 2020: Lot 46 of The Lakes Community, Phase II, Section C, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Debra M. Bryan. Grantors: Walter M. Bryan. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 620 of Book 2140.
Nov. 9, 2020: Unit 4, Dahlia Building, Chetola Lake Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantors: Yetta Buchanan, Richard Buchanan. Exercise Tax: $1,000 Page 623 of Book 2140.
Nov. 9, 2020: Lot 17 of Rich Mountain Ranches, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert J. Altork, LLC. Grantors: Robert Jinright Altork. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 630 of Book 2140.
Nov. 9, 2020: Lot 3 of Hidden Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Angela Colleen Gresham, Nancy Thompson Howe. Grantors: The Angela Colleen Greshham Trust, Angela Colleen Greshham. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 642 of Book 2140.
Nov. 9, 2020: Tract 9 of The Pinnacle Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patrick Consuleo Hosmann, Marcela Hoosmann. Grantors: CPD Davis Family Limited Partnership, Carey Scott Davis, Patricia Mostellar Davis, Patti Mostellar Davis. Exercise Tax: $600 Price: $300,000 Page 653 of Book 2140.
Nov. 9, 2020: Unit 303 of Wren Building, Chetola Woods Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark Shafer, Amber S. Shafer. Grantors: Jim Cherry Interest, Inc. Exercise Tax: $466 of Book 233 of Book 2140.
Nov. 9, 2020: Unit 505 of Hawks Peak Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Doug Woodbury, Debra Kezar-Woodbury. Grantors: Christopher Todd Rees. Exercise Tax: $410 Price: 205, 000 Page 673 of Book 2140.
Nov. 9, 2020: one tract of land (1.006 acres) in Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cody Mcleod, Mary Ann Mcleod. Grantors: Matthew W. Mortez, Kendal C. Mortez, Matt Mortez. Exercise Tax: $500 Price: $250,000 Page 701 of Book 2140.
Nov. 9, 2020: Lot 15 and 16, Section 10 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard B. Homes, Holly H. Ducan. Exercise Tax: $630 Price: $315, 000 Page 744 of Book 2140.
Nov. 9, 2020: Lots 177 of Grassy Gap High and Lot 27 of Golfview Acres, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: George Adolph Huye. Grantors: Nancy Berlin Intervivos Revocable Trust, Nancy Berlin. Exercise Tax: $830 Price: 415,000 Page 763 of Book 2140.
Nov. 10, 2020: One tract of land (12.289 acres) in Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joan E. Hearn Revocable Trust, Joan E. Hearn. Grantors: Richard M. Hearn, Dr. Revocable Trust, Joan E. Hearn, Richard Hearn. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 817 of Book 2140.
Nov. 10, 2020: One tract of land, Poplar Hill Drive, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ronnie Leon Farley, Katheryn Elaine Webb Farley. Grantors: Robert Eskridge, Colleen Eskridge. Exercise Tax: $500 Price: $250,000 Page 821 of Book 2140.
Nov. 10, 2020: Lot 61 (1.07 acres) of Rocky Knob Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Francis P. Pellegrino Jr., Karen E. Pellegrino. Grantors: Richard Heath Greathouse, Kathryn Taylor Greathouse. Exercise Tax: $255 Price: $127,500 Page 846 of Book 2140.
Nov. 10, 2020: Lot D-161 of Charter Hill, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brovil Properties, LLC. Grantors: Floy Ferguson Torbett, William D. Torbett, Lisa Vanderwould. Exercise Tax: $3 Price: $1,500 Page 900 of Book 2140.
Nov. 10, 2020: Two tracts of land (.609 acres and 5.188 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Derek Nicolous Wycoff, Lindsey Elenor Cero. Grantors: Lindsey Elenor Cero, Derek Nicolous Whycoff. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 15 of Book 2141.
Nov. 10, 2020: Lot 80 of Council Oaks, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bonnie S. Marland, Gregg H. Marland. Grantors: Bonnie Marland. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 24 of Book 2141.
Nov. 10, 2020: Two tracts of land (.609 acres and 5.188 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Derek Nicolas Wycoff Revocable Trust, Lindsey Elenore Cero Revocable Trust, Nicholas Derek Wycoff, Lindsey Elenore Cero. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 32 of Book 2141.
Nov. 10, 2020: Lot 63 and Lot 64 of Blue Ridge Racquet Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Margrett Ann Hendrix. Grantors: Andrew J. Burgess, Janice H. Burgess. Exercise Tax: $714 Price:$375,000 Page 89 of Book 2141.
Nov. 10, 2020: Lot R-12 B of Echota on the Ridge Estates, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rayner Wineman England. Grantors: William C. Wittenberg Jr., Julia Wittenberg. Exercise Tax: $1,450 Price: $725,000 Page 126 of Book 2141.
Nov. 10, 2020: Lot 45 of SweetGrass Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Alison A. Kratt. Grantors: Williams T. Tessien, Cynthia Evans Tessien. Exercise Tax: $306 Price: $153,000 Page 129 of Book 2141.
Nov. 10, 2020: Lots 185 and 186 of Villa View Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Leonidas Alexander Monroe Jr., Laura A. Monroe. Grantors: Mack W. Gaddy, Karen C. Gaddy. Exercise Tax: $690 Price: $345,000 Page 132 of Book 2141.
Nov. 10, 2020: Lot 2, Section 2 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charlotte Noel Fox, Francis Goodman, Stephanie Holt, Hannah Holt. Grantors: Mary Ellen Seitz, Robert J. Seitz. Exercise Tax: $840 Price: $420,000 Page 149 of Book 2141.
Nov. 10, 2020: One tract of land (6.238 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Three Monkeys Ventures, LLC. Grantors: Melanie Irene Bullard, Randall Allen Waters, Melanie Ann Bullard. Exercise Tax: $2,450 Price: $1,225,000 Page 187 of Book 2141.
Nov.10, 2020: Lot 11 of Linville Creek Overlook, Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: King Street Properties, LLC. Grantors: Linville Creek Crossing, Inc. Exercise Tax: $40 Price: $20,000 Page 208 of Book 2141.
Nov.10, 2020: Lot 12, Section B, of Charter Hills, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: George H. Paddeck, Lili M. Paddeck. Grantors: Desiree Bertolani, Kyle Deisig Kyle. Exercise Tax: $530 Price: 265,000 Page 212 of Book 2141.
Nov.10, 2020: Lot 1 of Hampton Estates, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert E. Denton Revocable Trust, Robert E. Denton. Grantors: Robert E. Denton. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 230 of Book 2141.
Nov.10, 2020: Unit 133 of Building H, Holiday Beech Villas Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Warren Merritt Clifton. Grantors: Brad C. Davis, Angela B. Davis. Exercise Tax: $160 Price: $80,000 Page 240 of Book 2141.
Nov. 10, 2020: One tract of land (1.781 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Watauga County. Grantors: Blue Ridge Conservancy. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 258 of Book 2141.
Nov. 10, 2020: Lot 93 of Monteagle Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher David Broyles, Tennessee Taylor-Chan. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Exercise Tax: $180 Price: $90,000 Page 262 of Book 2141.
Nov. 10, 2020: Lot 48, Section C, Charter Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paul-Earnest Cheron, Elizabeth Gassman Cheron. Grantors: Roger L. Gilliam, Cheryl L. Gillaim. Exercise Tax: $850 Price: $425,000 Page 269 of Book 2141.
Nov. 10, 2020: Lot 29 of Yonahlossee Resort and Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: LJW Legacy, LLC. Grantors: The Jaci L. Wyatt Revocable Trust, Lee E. Wyatt, Jaci L. Wyatt. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 289 of Book 2141.
Nov. 10, 2020: Lot 315 of the Twin Rivers Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Grant Mahr, Kaileigh S. Mahr. Grantors: James Patterson O’Neil, Karen Mueller O’Neil. Exercise Tax: $1,256 Page 307 2141.
