With courage and grace, Kitty Wells, of Sebastopol, CA, peacefully passed into the next phase of her journey on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at age 63.
She grew up in Boone, NC, the daughter of Betty Clawson Wells and the late James Aubrey Wells.
Kitty was always a free and creative spirit who lived her life to the fullest. She could light up the room with her beautiful smile. Her generosity and love of people, along with her heartful spirit knew no boundaries.
After Art and Textile Studies at NC State and working in New York City and Silicon Valley, Kitty and her husband, Frank Schwartz, moved to Sebastopol, CA. After their various technological pursuits in Silicon Valley, she channelled her artistic and entrepreneurial spirit, scientific acumen, and belief in botanical medicine to co-found Spice Pharm with Frank, producing the award-winning Golden Goddess Elixir drinks with turmeric, spices, and adaptogens, as well as innovative botanical elixir concentrates and premium CBD oil.
Kitty expressed her love of adventure with jungle expeditions to remote Southeast Asian villages bringing reading glasses to resident artisans so they could once again practice their arts. She also expressed her creativity by using her artist eye to put together her distinctive outfits. She was an accomplished sound healer using crystal singing bowls performing concerts to friends and like-minded communities alike.
She was a blessing and dear friend to so many and will be missed by both her family and friends around the world. Her light will continue to shine bright from the heavenly realm.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Frank Schwartz of Sebastopol, CA; mother, Betty Clawson Wells of Boone, NC; sisters Laura Wells of New York City and Boone, NC; Marla Dorsett of Wilkesboro, NC; and Carolyn Carnes of Blairstown, New Jersey; brother, Wayne Wells, of Tampa, FL, as well as 5 nieces and three nephews. She is pre-deceased by her brother, Walter Wells, of Staunton VA.
The memorial will be held at a later date at Sonoma Hills Farm, Petaluma, CA. Donations in memory of Kitty can be made to Women’s Earth Alliance, 2150 Allston Way, Ste 460, Berkeley, CA 94704-1375, Tel 510-859-9106; online at: https://www.classy.org/give/361673/#!/donation/checkout
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.