Kerry Vaughn Wilkinson, 63, formerly of Zionville, N.C., passed away July 20, 2021 at Gateway Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Lenoir, N.C.
Born September 21, 1957 in Fort Wayne, IN, Kerry was the son of George Charles (G.C.) and Louise (Greene) Wilkinson. Kerry was a member of Willow Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Vilas, N.C., and loved going to his church, being an usher and having the responsibility of ringing the bell to let everyone know that Sunday school was over and the preaching was ready to begin. He loved singing in the church choir and greeting everyone. Kerry, with his mom, loved attending gospel "singing" and revivals across the area. He made sure the lawn was mowed and, as his parents' health deteriorated, Kerry became the chief transporter to get them to various doctor appointments and help with errands.
He is survived by his sister, Tanya and Denny Miller of Leo, IN; one nephew, two nieces, six great nephews, and three great nieces; Aunt Jackie Thomas of Concord, N.C.; Uncle Eddie and Cretha (Dorsett) Greene of Ossian, IN; Aunt Phyllis (Greene) Swift and Russell Swift of Vilas; Uncle Kenny Greene of Vilas, N.C.; Aunt Kathy Greene and Lynn Greene of Mountain City, TN; and five cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Coletta (Ward) Greene and Charles and Blanche (Greer) Wilkinson; Uncle George Thomas, Aunt Lois Greene; and one cousin.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday morning, July 24, at 11 am, at the Willow Valley Baptist Church, 603 Phillips Branch Road, Vilas, N.C., officiated by Pastor Ray Greene. The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 10 until 11 a.m., one hour prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow at the Zionville Baptist Church Cemetery, 8174 Old US Hwy. 421, Zionville, NC 28698.
In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Willow Valley Missionary Baptist Church or to Amorem (formerly Caldwell) Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wilkinson family.
