Keith Randall “Randy” White was born in Salisbury, North Carolina on October 6, 1952.
After graduating from West Rowan High School, he volunteered to serve in the Army at the age of 17, and deployed to Vietnam. Upon returning home, he used the GI Bill to attend Mitchell Community College and Appalachian State University, graduating in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Randy was the first in his family to earn a college diploma. While attending ASU in Boone, North Carolina, Randy met Susan Peet of Todd, North Carolina, and they married in 1978. Randy and Susie’s first child, Oliver, was born during their time in Boone before Randy rejoined the Army. He earned a commission as an officer, and his service took the young family around the country, with their second child, Raleigh, joining the family in Oklahoma, and youngest, Marshall, born during an overseas assignment in Germany. Randy and Susie settled the family in Garner, where Randy finished a twenty-year career with the Army and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Randy continued his working career at Rosewood High School teaching JROTC before moving into a career in pharmaceutical sales. He retired fully to enjoy his time with family and working on his projects - something he never tired of.
Randy is remembered by his family, friends, and colleagues as a man of quick wit with the highest character and integrity. A modest and humble man, Randy was proud of his service in the Army and grateful for the opportunities it provided him and his family. He was particularly proud of his three sons and the diversity of their success in life. He was a fan of old cars, hotdogs, popcorn with tabasco, and fedoras. He had a heart for those in need, both people and animals, and always tried to help get those lost sheep back on the path. Randy was a great leader and someone you could always count on in an emergency to both keep his cool and solve the problem - something his boys tested more than once. He lived a good life and will be remembered as a great man and even better father.
Randy passed away at his home in Garner on December 12, 2020, surrounded by those who loved him. He was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie; his mother, Lottie; and his brother, John. He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Susie; his three sons, Oliver, Raleigh, and Marshall; his brother, Larry; sister, Joanie; and his grandson, Huckleberry.
There will be a small family ceremony in Blowing Rock overlooking the Blue Ridge Parkway, where Randy took Susie on an ambitious and lengthy bicycle ride for their first date 43 years ago.
Let’s go-
