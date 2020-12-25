BOONE – On Dec. 17, a partnership between local nonprofits helped distribute thousands of holiday meals and a touch of joy to members of the community. The event was made possible through the combined efforts of Wine to Water, the Children’s Council of Watauga County and Watauga Opportunities.
Using the Cornerstone Summit Church as a base of operation, volunteers distributed meal boxes that included a spiral ham, three types of pasta and snacks, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables such as apples, oranges, green beans and corn. Volunteers from Watauga Opportunities also handed out gift bags for children, featuring toys for kids of all ages, while representatives of the Children’s Council distributed family fun kits intended to bring the perfect holiday night to the homes of High Country residents.
“We call it a Christmas eve family fun pack. It has things like pajamas for every member of the family, a game, sugar cookie mix and hot coco, things to create a traditional family night for those stuck at home,” said Robin Triplett, family services coordinator for the Children’s Council.
According to Wine to Water, the nonprofit distributed 140 food boxes containing an estimated 14,000 meals during the drive-through event. Other distributions included 190 gift bags and 70 family night packs.
“I’ve never been prouder to live in the High Country and to be part of a community that loves their neighbors so much,” said Todd Hendley, managing partner of Wine to Water and owner of Ransom Pub.
The event also featured Santa Claus, who greeted cars and collected Christmas letters from children at the request of the Children’s Council.
To learn more about the work of Wine to Water and their food distribution program visit www.winetowater.org/. Individuals wanting to learn more about the Children’s Council of Watauga County can visit www.thechildrenscouncil.org/. Those hoping to learn more about Watauga Opportunities can visit www.woiworks.org/. The Cornerstone Summit Church can also be found online at www.facebook.com/Cstonesummit/.
