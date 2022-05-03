Kay Cook Keller went to be with Jesus on Monday April 25, 2022.
Kay was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She loved serving others and enjoyed making them feel special. Though she fought a tough battle with ALS her life was not defined by it.
Any family facing ALS should not move through this journey alone, and we are thankful to have had so many to walk with us. Space will not allow us to thank everyone adequately, especially our family and friends, and to you all we say thank you. Additionally, we want to thank the Neurology Unit and ALS Clinic Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, whose care and professionalism cannot be praised enough. Thank you. Senior TLC Pace of Gaston County who were outstanding in the face of difficult circumstances. Thank you. To the team at Gaston Hospice Robin Johnson House for your unending compassion, care, and dignity in loving and servant attitudes. Thank you. Finally, to our Fraley Memorial Church family. Thank you for your love, patience, grace, and flexibility in allowing us to care for Kay. We love you all.
She is survived by her son, Reverend Charles Keller and wife Pamela; her grandson, Carter Keller; her granddaughter, Callie Keller all of Dallas, North Carolina; her brother, Tim Cook and wife Pam of Vilas; three nephews, Matthew Cook of Vilas, Joshua Cook and family of Mooresville and Justin Haynes and family of Meat Camp. She is also survived by several great nieces and nephews and dear friends, Carolyn Hodges and Karen Crane.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ted and Ruby Winebarger Cook.
Funeral service were conducted Friday April 29, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Charles Keller and Reverend Scott Faw officiateing. Interment followed in Mabel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Clinic Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist C/O ALS Center Department of Neurology Attn. Emily Owen, Medical Center Blvd. Winston Salem, NC 27157 or to the Robin Johnson House C/O Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Online condolences may be sent to the Keller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
